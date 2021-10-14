The top two teams out of Class 4A Girls Cross Country met for the first time this season. No. 1 Byng held off No. 2 Pauls Valley at the Waurika meet over the weekend.
Byng finished with 54 total points while Pauls Valley finished with 62.
Both teams had three runners in the top 10. Pauls Valley’s Kenzi Readnour finished second overall in a time of 6:05.63. Keira Readnour was third in a time of 6:10.69. Isabella Gutierrez was seventh with a time of 6:31.17. Pauls Valley Kaylee Clark was 14th in a time of 6:43.96 and Kadie Miranda was 36th in a time of 7:06.88. Katie Barahona finished in a time of 7:29.90 and Harlee Jones had a time of 7:31.39.
Byng’s Cadence Carlos was fifth in a time of 6:11.54 and teammate Rosie Coleman was sixth in a time of 6:11.86. Brylee Baird was 10th in a time of 6:39.97 and Deesa Neely was 11th in a time of 6:41.11.
Olivia Colombe was 22nd in a time of 6:53.23 for Byng, Kylee Smith finished in a time of 6:58.06 and Kaylee Deangelis had a time of 7:12.04.
Korie Kizarr of Marlow finished first in the race in a time of 6:02.40.
Pauls Valley’s Junior High Girls also finished second at the meet behind Plainview.
Ella Miller finished fifth in the meet for the Lady Panthers in a time of 6:40.67. Kaitlyn Rains was 16th in a time of 6:59.14, Mallory Carter was 20th in a time of 7:12.28, Lizabeth Ramirez was 21st in a time of 7:13.00 and Amari English finished 27th in a time of 7:24.02
In the junior high boys division, Pauls Valley’s LaBryant Prince was 16 in a time of 6:29.59, Alex Lara finished in a time of 7:01.51 and Isaac Green finished in a time of 7:13.24.
In the high school boys division, Elijah Barlow finished in a time of 4:31.39, Collin Billus finished in a time of 4:31.87, Celson Barahona finished in a time of 4:32.94, Jonah Davis finished in a time of 4:39.26, Luis Ramirez finished in a time of 4:55.15 and Logan Stanley finished in a time of 6:00.45.
