The No. 3 team in Class 4A finished third in the Choctaw Jacket Run at Choctaw Creek Park last week in Choctaw. The Lady Panthers finished behind Class 6A's No. 5 Edmond North High School and the host school No. 14 in 6A Choctaw.
Three Lady Panthers finished in the top 6 individually in the 65 runner race. Keira Readnour finished second in the race in a time of 4:05.46. Kenzi Readnour was third in a time of 4:05.58. Isabella Gutierrez was sixth in a time of 4:23.83. Kaylee Clark was 25th in a time of 4:53.80. Three other runners Kadie Miranda 5:01.66; Katie Barahona 5:03.43; and Kimberly Diaz 5:05.43 finished in the middle of the pack at 35th, 36th and 37th respectively.
Liesel Kehoe of Edmond North finished first in a time of 3:52.58.
Pauls Valley's next event will be September 28 as they run in the Velma-Alma Invitational.
