The No. 8 team in Class C, the Maysville Warriors opened up district play with a bang, defeating the Fox Foxes 52-6 Friday night.
Early on the two teams exchanged turnovers including a Kade McGowen interception for Maysville. That interception led to the Warriors first touchdown, a 5-yard run by Bo Green, and the spark Maysille needed. The Warriors scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter for a 24-0 lead.
The Warriors scored twice more in the second quarter for a 40-0 half time lead.
Fox scored their only touchdown of the game early in the second half. Hawk Anderson threw an 85-yard touchdown to Aaron Bassett that cut the lead to 40-6.
Maysville scored two more times in the second half for a 52-6 lead and win.
Ty Wilmot led the Warriors ground attack with 111 yards on four carries with two touchdowns. Chambers added 68 yards on three carries and had 3 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Bo Green had 40 yards on 6 carries with a touchdown and was 7-of-10 passing for for 176 yards and a touchdown.
The offense finished with 419 total yards.
The defense allowed 185 total yards. Kaedon Wyatt had a big game with 5 tackles, 3 of those were sacks. Maysville had three interceptions. McGowen had one and Chambers had two and has a state leading 7 on the year. Noah Smallwood of Class 5A Claremore has 6.
Maysville will be at Grandfield Friday night. Grandfield won a 52-36 shoot out with Temple for their first win of the season in their district opener last week.
