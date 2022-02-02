The No. 9 team out of Class 5A West, Noble, flexed their muscles against Pauls Valley, beating the Panthers 67-51 Saturday night at Panther Gymnasium.
The game was tied only once at 2-all and Noble lead the rest of the way after scoring 10-straight points.
Pauls Valley got as close as three in the middle of the second quarter but every time Pauls Valley made a run, the Bears would responded with a run of their own.
Mason Prince’s free throws tied the game at two, but Noble scored 10 straight points behind five points from Colin Fisher grabbing the lead for good. Pauls Valley cut the lead to five late in the quarter but a 3-pointer by Logan Kirby in the closing seconds gave the Bears a 17-9 lead.
Noble opened up an 11-point lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Pauls Valley responded with a 3-pointer by Jacob Medina and free throws by Maddex Prince, Justin Humphrey and Mason Prince cut the lead to 22-19. Noble finished the half on a 12-4 run and a 34-23 lead.
PV opened up the second half with four straight points cutting the lead to seven, the closest the Panthers would get the rest of the way. Noble scored 10 straight points, five by Kirby for a 17-point lead.
Medina hit a pair of 3-pointers, one at the end of the third and one to start the fourth as PV was able to close the gap to 11. Noble got hot late in the game pulling away for a 16-point win.
Three players scored in double figures to lead Noble. Kirby finished with a game high 19 points. Landon Miller added 14 and Fisher 11.
Medina had a team high 17 points for Pauls Valley including four 3-pointers. Mason Prince finished with 11, 8-of-8 from the line. Jon Grimmett had 7, Justin Humphrey 6, Maddex Prince 6, Karston Rennie 3 and Bub Chronister 1.
Pauls Valley hosted Davis for senior night on Tuesday. They will finish off the year with five straight road games. They begin the road swing at Washington on Friday.
