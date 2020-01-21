Elmore City-Pernell played No. 14 and undefeated Fox close for about five minutes in Monday's non conference game. With Elmore leading 10-9, Fox would go on a 24-3 run over the next eight minutes and never allow the Badgers to get back into the game in a 71-39 win.
Jayden Hines hit the first basket of the game as ECP took a 3-0 lead. David Martin then scored four straight points for the Foxes to give them their first lead of the game.
Andrew Sawyer hit a short jumper as ECP regained the lead. Miles Townsend tied the game with a free throw and Drew Martin gave Fox back the lead with a short jumper.
The game continued its back-and-forth movement as Davry Amparano tied the game at 7 with a basket and a 3-pointer by Amparano gave ECP a 10-9 lead.
That's the last lead the Badgers would have as the wheels came off. Fox scored the final 10 points of the quarter for a 19-10 lead.
That started the huge 24-3 run as Fox extended their lead to 20 in the middle of the second quarter. Jacob Dart and Rashad Fields had five points each in the run as six different Foxes scored.
Foster finally ended the drought for the Badgers with basket at the three minute mark and then added a traditional 3-point play helping cut the lead to 39-21 at the break.
The Martin brothers took over at the beginning of the second half. They scored 8 straight points to start the quarter as Fox opened with a 13-3 run and a 52-24 lead in the second half.
The lead grew to 59-27 in the fourth quarter before Elmore was able to slow the Foxes down. Elmore and Fox both scored 12 points each down the stretch making the final 71-39. Cornforth and Hines both had five points each late to lead the Badgers.
Hines finished with a game high 8 points for the Badgers. Foster added 6, Cornforth, Amparano and Tigert added 5 each, Frazier and Sawyer 4 each, and Frazier and Dellin 2 each.
The Martin brothers scored 18 points each to lead the Foxes. Fields added 14, Dart 7, Bowerman 5, Townsend and Bassett 3 each, McCurtain and Anderson 2 each and Reeves 1.
Elmore City opens up play at the Bulldogs Bash in Healdton at 2:30 p.m against Ringling.
