Numbers are down, heart is not

Even though their numbers are down a little, the Paoli Pugs are looking to improve off last year’s 2-win season.
“Our numbers are down a little from last year,” head coach Vince Fulks said. “We graduated six players and had four move up to replace them. We are down to 12 players compared to last year’s 18.”
One player that is back for the Pugs is senior Chase Parker (5-10, 175). Parker led the offense with over 1,400 yards and added 60 tackles on defense.
The two-year starter will again be the signal caller as the Pugs look to spread the field a little more this season.
“We will be more spread than a traditional Paoli football team,” Fulks said. “We will still emphasize our power run philosophy.”
Parker’s has shown an ability to throw the ball going 60-of-122 for 850 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 600 yards in the Pug ground game.
Rocky Randol (5-7, 150) gives the Pugs offense a potent 1-2 punch. The junior is a preseason All-Vype player in Class C on special teams.
Randol rushed for 587 yards last seson on 85 carries with 7 touchdowns. He was also had a big part in the passing game with 200 yards receiving.
Senior Cody Cunningham (5-10, 140) and junior Gunner Manning (5-8, 135) lead the returning players at wideout. Cunningham had 15 catches for 229 yards and 1 TD while Manning had 9 catches for 137 yards.
Juniors Henry Snell and Connor Jones will both see playing time at a skill position. Sneel will see time in the backfield while Jones will see time at wideout.
A pair of seniors and a freshman will man the offensive line. Senior Jerry Thompson III will anchor the line. He is joined by senior Andrew Finley and freshman Kaleb Brown. They will be called up to create holes in the running game and then pass protect when Parker drops back to throw.
With only 12 players those same players will also start on defense.
“My philosophy on defense is to play sound technical football,” Fulks said, “and be aggressive to the ball.”
Finley will be called on to anchor the 3-2 defense. Finley had a huge year last year with 85 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and recovered 5 fumbles.
Randol and Parker will be upfront on the end of the defense. Randol had 47 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks a year ago. Parker had 60 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
First year starters Snell and Brown will be in the middle of the defense.
Cunningham and Manning give the Pugs a solid duo in the secondary. Cunningham had 37 tackles, 3 interceptions and 17 pass breakups a year ago. Manning added 29 tackles and 11 pass breakups. Newcomer Conner Jones rounds out what should be a tough secondary.
The Pugs are in a tough district that features three teams in the top 15 in Mountain View-Gotebo, Maysville and Fox.
“We are in a competitive district with three teams having the potential to win the district,” Fulks said. “The other five will be vying for the final spot into the playoffs..
Paoli, Ryan, Thackerville, Grandfield and Temple round out the teams in the district.
Paoli opened up the season last week against Central. The Pugs will now face highly rated Graham Dustin and they get their first road test at Bray-Doyle before jumping into district action.
