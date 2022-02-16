The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers avenged an earlier loss to the Lindsay Leopardettes in both teams regular season finale at the Leopard Arena Monday. Pauls Valley used a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter turing a five-point deficit into an 8-point lead and eventual 39-31 win.
Pauls Valley got off to a hot start behind five points from Jazmin Nunez as PV led 9-1 and 12-3 in the first quarter. Kadence Newsom's lay-in to start the second quarter put the Lady Panthers up 14-3. Lindsay would score the next 14 points finishing the first half with a 17-14 lead. Taryn Phillips had 6 points in the run and Canon Russell added 5.
The Leopardettes kept their lead in the third quarter as Phillips had 5 points. Sebriana Harper had all 8 points for PV in the third quarter including two 3-pointers but Lindsay held a 27-22 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Harper scored her 10 straight point to start the four quarter and that sparked 13 straight Lady Panthers points as they grabbed the lead at 35-27. Nunez had six points in the run and Harper added five.
Arisdey Valenciano ended the Panther run with a 3-pointer at the 2:40 mark for the Leopardettes.
Pauls Valley ran time off the clock in the final three minutes forcing Lindsay to foul. The Lady Panthers had a chance to extend their lead out but only hit 4-of-8 free throws down the stretch in the eight-point win.
Nunez and Harper paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points each. Kyra McCurtain added 3, Isabella Gutierrez 2, Hannah 2, and Newsom 2.
Phillips led the Leopardettes with 14 points. Tara Stelzig, Valenciano, Russell and Kamryn Perry added 3 points each and Brayley Malicoat 2.
Pauls Valley will be at Madill on Friday night in district championship action while Lindsay will be hosting Hennessey in district championship action.
