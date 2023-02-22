Nunez hits milestone

Pauls Valley Lady Panther joined the exclusive 1,000-point club as she scored 13 points Friday night in Blanchard during district tournament action. With 53 seconds left in the game, Nunez hit the front end of two free shots for her 1,000 career point.
She joins Maci Riddle and Caelin Jolley as the other two Lady Panthers to surpass this mark in their Lady Panther career over the last decade.
Jazin scored 208 points her freshman year, 248 points during her sophomore campaign, 286 points last season and is at 259 and climbing this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.