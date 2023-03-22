The Canadian Valley Conference named its 2022-2023 All-Conference Basketball Teams this past week. The Lady Panthers and Panthers each had one member of their respective teams named to the squad for 2022-2023.
For the Lady Panthers, Jazmin Nunez was selected to the squad for the third time in her career. Nunez averaged 10.7 per game to lead Pauls Valley in scoring. Nunez also led the Lady Panthers in steals with 56, averaging just over two per game. Nunez reached a career milestone this year when she scored her 1,000 point against Blanchard in the District Championship.
Senior Kylie Idleman and sophomore Kyra McCurtain were given honorable mention to the squad.
For the Panthers, Justin Humphrey was named to the roster. Justin was second on the Panther squad in scoring averaging 11 points per game. Humphrey led the Panthers in field goal percentage shooting 51.2% on the year. Humphrey was second on the team in rebounding averaging 6.2 per game. He also led the team in charges taken.
Senior Nathan Chronister, and Sophomore’s Maddex Prince, Jacob Medina, and Jon Grimmett were given honorable mention for the squad.
Canadian Valley All-Conference Girls Basketball
2023
Most Valuable Player
Breanna Lindert-Washington
First Team
Whitney Wade-Marlow
Rielyn Scheffe-Washington
Jazmin Nunez-Pauls Valley
Kamryn Perry-Lindsay
Chloe Summers-Davis
Preslee Johnson-Washington
Second Team
Kelby Beller-Washington
Kently Davis-Marlow
Emily Stone-Lindsay
Kyndall Wells-Washington
Preslee Hunt-Davis
Kenna Esparza-Purcell
Canadian Valley All Conference Boys Team 2022-2023
Most Valuable Player
Ryein Kennedy (Lindsay)
1st Team
Avery Payne (Marlow)
Hayden Ice (Purcell)
Jacob Ojeda (Bridge Creek)
Hayden Hicks (Washington)
Malachi Evans (Purcell)
2nd Team
Kobe Freeman (Purcell)
Justin Humphrey (Pauls Valley)
Blayd Harris (Marlow)
Cash Andrews (Washington)
Mitchell Henson (Lindsay)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.