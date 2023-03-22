Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.