The call is out for any Pauls Valley businesses that would like to be a part of the broadcasts for Panther football and basketball games.
Sponsors are now sought for the broadcasts, which are available online at the Pauls Valley school website.
The Media Relations class at PV High School, under the direction of Fawn Riddle, will be involved with this process, along with Tony Malaska, “The Voice of the Panthers” for over 30 years.
Your company/business can be mentioned as a sponsor of the Panther games during the live broadcasts.
The number of times mentioned will be dependent upon the number of businesses interested.
The GameTime sponsors will automatically be added to this program at no extra cost.
For $100 (less than $1.75 per game) your sponsorship will be mentioned as a sponsor of the event.
For $200 ($3.33 per game) we will script a 5- to 7-second mini commercial, which you can even help with the message broadcasted.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Kirk Moore at 405-207-6717 or email at kmoore@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us.
