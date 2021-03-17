PAC selling Panther Cards

The Panther Athletic Club (PAC) is currently having what may be the best fundraiser ever for our junior high and high school athletic programs in regards to what the donor receives.
Unlike cards in the past, this year’s Panther Card is only $10.00. There are discounts from sixteen of our local businesses and restaurants but you must present your Panther Card with your order each time.
Seven of our local eateries are offering a free drink (non-alcoholic) with the purchase of an entrée. These discounts alone can save upwards to $2.50 for the cardholder per visit. So if you enjoy eating at Bob’s Pig Shop, MiMi’s Restaurant, The Community Café, Boom-a-rang, Norma’s Tacos, El Pueblo or Green Tea you get to enjoy saving the cost of a drink with your meal every time you visit through Dec. 31st, 2021!
If Pizza is your thing, then we have three pizza places offering specials. The Pizza Hut in Pauls Valley offers a large pizza with up to three toppings for $10.00 and you can order as many as you want. Domino’s Pizza in Pauls Valley gives you free bread twists with any large pizza. Baker’s Pizza in nearby Maysville is knocking $1.00 off any extra-large pizza you desire!
The morning spot for many of our high school kids is Jimmy’s Donut. There are two specials on the card you can choose from: 2 kolaches and a can soda for $4.49, or you get one free chocolate or glazed donut with the purchase of a croissant.
Many times during the year you will find yourself needing to find that special gift. Bloomin’ Crazy is discounting any regular priced gift by 10-percent! If you need to purchase a Panther Card, Bloomin’ Crazy can help you with that as well!
If you hate detailing your vehicle then let A&A Auto Detail do it for you instead! Show them your Panther Card and you’ll save $5.00 on your detail every time.
Three of the biggest savings come to the holder of a Panther Card from Pauls Valley’s Sonic Drive-In where if you buy one foot long cheese Coney you get a second one FREE!
Secondly, if a chopped beef sandwich and chips sounds good, Punkin’s BBQ is giving you another chopped beef sandwich and chips FREE!
Rounding out our generous sponsors is The Grille! A Panther Card holder that purchases two entrees gets a FREE appetizer, and there are several to choose from. Play your cards right and you can get your money back on just one trip to The Grille!
These cards are valid thru Dec. 31st and currently you can purchase one at three different locations: Pamela Popejoy at Bloomin’ Crazy located at 401 S. Chickasaw St., Michael Dobbins with Bison Insurance Advisors at 837 S. Walnut, or Kirk Moore at the High School office 601 North St. All profits from the sale of PAC Panther Cards goes to help purchase or offset the costs of the needs of our junior high and high school athletic programs.
