The Panther Pinners Junior Wrestling Program wrestled this past weekend at Deer Creek with 25 wrestlers participating. The program had 11 wrestlers that placed.

Winning their division/weight class was:

2nd Grade HWT - Layne Knight

4th Grade 110-pound - Christian Stockman

4th Grade 76-pound  - Pierce House

Finishing Runner-up was:

2nd Grade HWT - Heidi House

5th Grade HWT - Cole Malone

Finishing third was:

4th Grade 80/90-pound  - Raegan McKee

6th Grade HWT - Gabrella Perez

Finishing fourth was:

2nd Grade 58-pound  - Jake Johnson

4th Grade 110-pound  - Boston Kissinger

6th Grade 96-pound  - James Melton

3rd Grade 105-pound  - Adrian Barrios

The rest of the Pinners include:

Kindergartners: Kegan Harrison, Connor Highsmith, Waylon Knight, Luke Knight, and Asher Stinson.

2nd Graders: August Milligan and Alejandro Perez

3rd Graders: Jaxon Baxter and Barrett Johnson

4th Graders: Kieran Caldwell, Jackson Kito, Kendall Lorenz, and Glendale Rains

5th Grader: Grace Perez

