The Panther Pinners Junior Wrestling Program wrestled this past weekend at Deer Creek with 25 wrestlers participating. The program had 11 wrestlers that placed.
Winning their division/weight class was:
2nd Grade HWT - Layne Knight
4th Grade 110-pound - Christian Stockman
4th Grade 76-pound - Pierce House
Finishing Runner-up was:
2nd Grade HWT - Heidi House
5th Grade HWT - Cole Malone
Finishing third was:
4th Grade 80/90-pound - Raegan McKee
6th Grade HWT - Gabrella Perez
Finishing fourth was:
2nd Grade 58-pound - Jake Johnson
4th Grade 110-pound - Boston Kissinger
6th Grade 96-pound - James Melton
3rd Grade 105-pound - Adrian Barrios
The rest of the Pinners include:
Kindergartners: Kegan Harrison, Connor Highsmith, Waylon Knight, Luke Knight, and Asher Stinson.
2nd Graders: August Milligan and Alejandro Perez
3rd Graders: Jaxon Baxter and Barrett Johnson
4th Graders: Kieran Caldwell, Jackson Kito, Kendall Lorenz, and Glendale Rains
5th Grader: Grace Perez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.