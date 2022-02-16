The Pauls Valley Panthers were also able to avenge an earlier loss to Lindsay with a 41-36 win at the Leopard Arena Monday night.
Lindsay's Ryein Kennedy hit a 3-pointer to start the game and the Leopards led until the 30 second mark of the third quarter. The game was back-and-forth until late in the fourth quarter when PV pulled away for the win.
Justin Humphrey hit a 3-pointer to put the Panthers up 35-32. Jon Grimmett then connected in the lane with a short jumper for a 37-34 lead. Maddex Prince hit a pair of free throws to help seal the game with 26 seconds left as PV took a 40-34 lead.
Mitchell Henson hit a late shot for the Leopards cutting the final margin to 41-36.
Henson and Kennedy helped the Leopards jump out early with five points each and Bentley Kesler added four as Lindsay grabbed a 16-10 first quarter lead. Grimmett came up big for Pauls Valley in the first quarter and helped the Panthers stay in the game with 8 points.
Lindsay pushed their lead to as many as nine points in the second quarter behind Broty Ramming's four points. The Prince brothers Maddex and Mason combined for 10 points in the second quarter as PV trimmed the Lindsay lead to 23-20.
Humphrey hit back-to-back three pointers in the third quarter to help the Panthers grab their first lead of the game, 30-29. Lindsay's Jakkob Hines hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 32-30 lead. Kesler had six points in the quarter to lead Lindsay while Humphrey finished with six for Pauls Valley.
The Panther defense stepped up in the fourth quarter limiting the Leopards to only four points, all from Henson. Humphrey and Grimmett scored four points each to give the Panthers to the lead and eventual win.
Humphrey and Grimmett both had 12 points to lead all scorers. Maddex Prince added 10, Mason Prince 6 and Jack Hamilton 1.
Kesler led Lindsay with 10 points. Henson added 9, Kennedy 5, Ramming 4, Watts 3, Hines 3 and Barrett 2.
Pauls Valley will be at Madill on Friday night in district championship action while Lindsay will be hosting Hennessey in district championship action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.