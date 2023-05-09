Panthers are third heading into final day

The Pauls Valley Panthers rebounded from an off opening round to close the gap in the Class 3A State Golf Tournament being held at Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore.
The Panthers were sitting in fifth place after the first 18 holes in round one of the state competition with a score of 331. Pauls Valley trimmed 10 strokes off that during the final 18 holes on the day and moved into third place.
The Panthers started Tuesday's final round well behind first place Plainview (592) but within striking distance of second place Kingfisher (637) with a two round total of 652. They are holding a seven-stroke advantage over Lone Grove (659) and a 17 shot lead over Marlow (669).
Karston Rennie (74-75) is tied for sixth individually with a 149 tied with Tristan Burnham of Kingfisher and Caden Pyles of Plainview. Jace Chaney of Plainview leads the way at 142.
Other Pauls Valley scores are Nathan Chronister 83-79 161; Parker Green 87-85 172; Tyler Abeyta 95-83 178; and Mavric Ashley 87-96 183.
