Panthers beat rival Purcell

The chant of “Just Like Football” won't be heard from the Purcell student section at any point this year after the Pauls Valley Panthers handed the Dragons a 45-27 loss at Conger Field in Purcell Friday night.
Even though the two teams don't play every year, the Dragons have won five of the six. The Purcell student section then chants “Just Like Football” when they defeat the Panthers during other sports during the year.
The Panthers scored on their first four possessions of the game and a stingy Pauls Valley defense created four turnovers as they rolled past their rival for their second win of the season.
"After the first drive our defense settled in," Pauls Valley head coach Dusty Raper said. "They have a really good QB and talented skill guys around him. We chased the ball really well and were able to create some turnovers which is something we have been stressing."
Parker Green paced the Panther defense with 13 tackles. Rayne Major had four sacks and a cause fumble. Jon Grimmett and Noah Olguin both had interceptions and Mason Barahona had a fumble recovery.
Senior quarterback Justin Humphrey accounted for 320 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Panther offense. He had 198 yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns and added another 122 yards passing with a touchdown.
"Justin was able to have success because our offensive line has improved tremendously over the first 3 weeks of the season," Raper said. "They dominated the line of scrimmage. To this point we are further along than I thought we would be but we all know we still have a lot to improve on if we want to be a really good football team."
Major finished with 62 yards rushing and a touchdown as PV rushed for 307 total yards. Maddex Prince had 72 yards receiving with a touchdown.
Humphrey showed off his running skills on the first snap of the game darting 45 yards up the field and into Purcell territory. The Panthers then converted on a fourth down play to keep the drive alive and capped off the 12-play 87-yard drive with Humphrey powering his way in from two yards for the score.
Juan Pablo Amaya booted through the extra point kick after a false start giving Pauls Valley the lead for good.
Purcell responded on their first offensive possession. The Dragons moved 55 yards down the field on 11 plays for the score. A 27-yard run by Boston Knowles and third down catch by Lincoln Eubanks highlighted the drive. Knowles capped off the drive with a two-yard run. A bad snap on the conversion led to a failed run attempt as PV held a 7-6 lead.
A big return by Major gave the Panthers good field position on the ensuing kickoff. Pauls Valley moved down the field on the ground and through the air. An acrobatic catch by Mason Smith netted 25 yards to the 25-yard-line. Pauls Valley ended the quarter with three straight runs as they moved inside the 15.
The Panthers opened up the second quarter with a touchdown run by Humphrey from 11 yards out and a 14-6 lead.
Purcell pushed the ball back down the field on the ensuing kickoff with a 16-play drive. The Panther defense rose up late in the drive stopping the Dragons on a third-and-two and then on a fourth-and-two from the 11-yard line.
Pauls Valley picked up a first down on a short pass to Fabela and a strong run by Olguin. On a second down play from the Panther 32, Humphrey dropped back to pass and threw a perfect pass up the Purcell sideline. Prince never broke stride hauling in the pass racing to the endzone for a 68-yard score and a 21-6 lead with six minutes to go in the half.
"I think the TD pass to Maddex Prince was a huge play in the game because that stretched the lead to double digits," Raper said. "I think it stayed that way for the remainder of the game."
Purcell got the ball back and Pauls Valley got their first break of the game as Grimmett stepped in front of a Brody Galyean pass for an interception giving PV the ball at the Dragon 12.
"I think the biggest play of the game on defense was Jon Grimmett's interception on the 12-yard-line," Raper said. "That set us up with great field position."
The Panthers made quick work of the yardage in front of them. Humphrey had three straight runs the last for a three-yard touchdown and a 28-6 lead..
That lead would hold up through the end of the first half.
Purcell came out of halftime with a vengeance. They marched 73 yards down the field on the opening possession of the second half on eight plays with Galyean powering his way in from two yards out cutting the lead to 28-13.
The Dragon defense forced a three-and-out on the Panthers first possession of the second half and got the ball back at their own 20. The Panthers returned the favor as they forced a three-and-out getting the ball back near mid field.
Pauls Valley got runs from Olguin and TK Jaggers for a first down. A face mask penalty moved PV down into the redzone where Major raced in from 19 yards out for a touchdown and a 34-13 lead.
A big return by Devan Martin on the ensuing kick off gave the Dragons great field position at the Panther 31-yard-line. Three plays later G. Martin found Eubank in the back of the endzone for a 17-yard TD cutting the lead to 35-20.
Olguin picked off a Galyean pass early in the fourth quarter that set up a 34-yard-field goal for Amaya. Amaya split the uprights pushing the Panther lead to 38-20.
Purcell answered on their next possession going 66 yards on 10 plays with Gaylean powering in from a yard our for the socre.
Pauls Valley added a late touchdown run by Humphrey pushing the final margin to 45-27.
The Panthers finished with 429 yards in total offense while Purcell had 305.
Knowles led the Dragons with 142 yards rushing and Galyean added 155 yards through the air. Jose Ochoa had 96 yards receiving for Purcell.
Pauls Valley is off this week as they prepare for their district opener with Marlow on the 24th. Purcell travels two miles east to face Lexington in the Battle of the Bridge on Friday night.
