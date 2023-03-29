Panthers compete in cornhole tournament

A pair of Pauls Valley participants get ready to toss their bean bags during the Fun County Special Olympics Unified Cornhole Tournament. 

The Panther Special Olympians competed this past week in Fun Country Unified Cornhole Tournament.

Special Olympics is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

In Unified Sports, teams are made up of people of similar age and ability. That makes practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting for all. Having sport in common is just one more way that preconceptions and false ideas are swept away. 

Team sports bring people together. Special Olympics Unified Sports® teams do that, too and much more. About 1.2 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, breaking down stereotypes about people with intellectual disabilities in a really fun way.

Results went as follows;

Joel Pineda and Kenley Freeman- 1st place

Mikayla Sanders and Colton Green-1st place

Teegan Jones and Creel Patchell-2nd place

Evan Thompson and Kadence Newson-2nd place

Maegan Riddle and Darrin Boydston-2nd place

Andrew Jackson and Cutter Wyatt-2nd place

Angel Barajas and Maribel Tapia-3rd place

Hayleigh Jarrett and Isabelle Hicks-3rd place

Victor Hawkins and Christian Lara 3rd place

Tommy Roy and Kadence Newson-4th place

Dustin Dollar and Levi Caudle-4th place

