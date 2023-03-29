Panthers compete in cornhole tournament

The Panther Special Olympians competed this past week in Fun Country Unified Cornhole Tournament.
Special Olympics is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.
In Unified Sports, teams are made up of people of similar age and ability. That makes practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting for all. Having sport in common is just one more way that preconceptions and false ideas are swept away.
Team sports bring people together. Special Olympics Unified Sports® teams do that, too and much more. About 1.2 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, breaking down stereotypes about people with intellectual disabilities in a really fun way.
Results went as follows;
Joel Pineda and Kenley Freeman- 1st place
Mikayla Sanders and Colton Green-1st place
Teegan Jones and Creel Patchell-2nd place
Evan Thompson and Kadence Newson-2nd place
Maegan Riddle and Darrin Boydston-2nd place
Andrew Jackson and Cutter Wyatt-2nd place
Angel Barajas and Maribel Tapia-3rd place
Hayleigh Jarrett and Isabelle Hicks-3rd place
Victor Hawkins and Christian Lara 3rd place
Tommy Roy and Kadence Newson-4th place
Dustin Dollar and Levi Caudle-4th place
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.