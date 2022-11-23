Pauls Valley was represented well by the Class 3A-2 coaches with the All-District selections.
The Panthers had nine players that were honored including two players of the year.
Senior quarterback Justin Humphrey was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the District. Humphrey finished with over 2,300 total yards in offense including over 1,200 yards rushing and over 1,000 yards passing with 26 touchdowns.
Brayden Patchell had a great year on defense as was named Co-Linebacker of the Year. The senior had 138 tackles, 10 for loss. He added 3 sacks and one pass break up.
Other Panthers and their honors include:
Grant Marcum-Jones - Honorable Mention Linebacker
Mason Smith - 1st Team All-District Wide Receiver
Jackson Coates - 1st Team All-District Defensive Back
Nathan Chronister - 1st Team All-District Tight End
T.K. Jaggers - 1st Team All-District Defensive Back
Parker Green - 1st Team All-District Linebacker
Keyondre Dixon - 1st Team All-District Tackle
