The Pauls Valley Panthers ran into two quality teams in Class 4A in regional action on Saturday and Monday in Tuttle.
On Saturday, the Panthers faced No. 5 Tuttle (19-4) in a regional winners bracket contest. Pauls Valley had a tough time scoring against the lengthy Tigers falling 58-29.
Monday against North Rock Creek (19-7), the Panthers had better success scoring but couldn’t overcome the hot shooting Cougars 64-52.
Tuttle started players that were 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7 and they made getting any points in the paint very difficult. Pauls Valley had 10 baskets in the game and seven of them came from 3-point land and two other points came from the free throw line.
Tuttle had two players score over 20 points with 6-foot5 Isaac McDoulett scored 22 and Garrett Redwine scored 21. Pauls Valley was paced by Justin Humphrey who finished with 11.
The Panthers came out hot in the game with Humphrey hitting five quick points and Mason Prince added a 3-pointer for an 8-5 lead. Tuttle scored the next 13 points, five by 6-foot-7 Taylor McCarthey for an 18-8 lead, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Mason Prince hit a 3-pointer just before the end of the first quarter and Humphrey added a 3-pointer to start the second as PV cut the lead to six, the closest they would get the rest of the game. Tuttle would go on a 22-3 run that included back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to end the half with a 40-17 lead.
Jacob Medina hit a 3-pointer to start the second half but Tuttle responded with a 14-3 run to end the quarter with a 59-24 lead.
The fourth quarter only saw 9 points scored between the two teams with Tuttle advancing with a 58-29 win.
After Humphrey’s 11, Mason Prince added 8, Medina 5, Karsten Rennie 3 and Maddex Prince 2. No other Tuttle player scored in double figures.
Monday, Pauls Valley got a game high 28 points from Justin Humphrey but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs with a 64-52 loss to North Rock Creek.
Pauls Valley once again got off to a great start in taking an 11-7 lead behind 5 points from Maddex Prince and 4 from Humphrey. NRC would score a 9-3 run late in the quarter that gave them a 16-14 lead.
Medina started the second quarter with a lay-up that tied the game at 16. The Cougars then went on a 9-0 run to open up a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Those nine points started a 20-4 run that lasted until the five minute mark of the third quarter for a 36-20 lead.
Pauls Valley was able to hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half cutting the lead to 11, 41-30, with just over two minutes remaining in the third. NRC pushed the lead back out to 19 early in the fourth quarter and kept that margin for most of the quarter.
Humphrey hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds cutting the final margin to 12.
Maddex Prince also finished in double figures with 11. Medina added 5, Mason Prince 3, Karston Rennis 3 and Johnny Grimmet 2. Coocy and McMillen led NCR with 14, Jones added 13 and McRay 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.