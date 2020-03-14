A streak of 47 scoreless innings spanning 8 games and two seasons came to an end for the Pauls Valley Panthers on Thursday at Wynnewood. They couldn't however break the losing streak as the Savages came from behind for a 9-1 win over the Panthers.
The streak should have ended in the first inning. Pauls Valley had runners at second and third with no one out and the had the bases loaded with one out. Wynnewood pitcher Adalfo Gutierez got out of the jam a pop-up and a strikeout.
The Panthers ended the scoreless streak in the third. Jared Turner started the inning with a single stole second and scored on Justin Humphrey ground ball that got by the shortstop. Humphrey got into scoring position but the Panthers stranded runners and second and third.
Wynnewood took the lead in the third inning. Dawson Anderson reached on an error, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. Meanwhile, Jacob Caudle walked to put runners on at the corners. T.J. Grove singled scoring Anderson and moving Caudle to second.
Bryce Dixon walked to load the bases. Justice Hammer singled scoring Caudle and Grove for a 3-1 lead.
Wynnewood added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Gutierez led off the inning with an opposite field single. He moved to second on Anderson's infield single. Both runners advanced 90-feet on a passed ball. Grove drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Dixon double to right field scoring Gutierez and Anderson.
Hammer then walked to load the bases. Derrick Fields walked scoring Grove and Luke Whitaker followed with a walk to scored Dixon, all with one out. PV got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts but the damage was done as WW took a 7-1 lead.
The Savages ended the game in the bottom of the sixth. Anderson picked up his second hit of the day with a single to start the inning. He scored on a one-out triple by Grove, his second hit of the day. Grove scored on Dixon's ground out and the game ended with a 9-1 WW victory.
Anderson and Grove both had two hits to lead the WW attack. Gutierez, Dixon and Hammer each had hits. Turner, Bailey Etchison and Gage Johnson each had hits for the Panthers.
Gutierez pitched three strong innings for Wynnewood giving up one-run on two hits while striking out six. Hammer got the win going three innings giving up no runs on a hit while striking out two.
Chad Hines pitched four and a third innings for the Panthers. He gave up 7 runs, 6 earned on five hits while striking out four. Etchison and Justin Humphrey both pitched in relief.
Pauls Valley will return to action after Spring Break as the travel to Plainview for a district game. Wynnewood will be at Calera for a district game when they return to action after Spring Break.
