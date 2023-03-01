The Pauls Valley Panthers ran into a buzzsaw in their regional consolation game at McLoud on Thursday. Classen SAS used a pair of runs to first blow open the game and second to to fend off a second half Pauls Valley run in a 57-37 win over the Panthers.
Jon Grimmett opened the game with a short jumper giving PV their only lead of the game at 2-0. Classen would score 14 straight points over a five minute stretch giving them a 14-2 lead. A Jorge Fabela traditional three-point play and a short jumper by Jacob Medina cut the lead in half at the end of the quarter.
Justin Humphrey hit a jumepter to start the second quarter giving PV seven straight points and cutting the Classen lead to five. Classen would respond with nine staight points and a 14-point lead at the midway point of the quarter.
Nathan Chronister and Grimmett both hit 3-pointers in a mini 8-0 jaunt, cutting the lead to six with 90 seconds remaining. Five straight points for Classen ended the half with Classen up 11, 28-17.
Grimmett opened the second half with five straight points for the Panthers as they cut the lead to six, the closest they would get the rest of the game. The Classen lead qould hover around the 7 to 8 point mark untilt he five minute mark of the fourth. Humphrey had back-to-back 3-pointers to start the four quarter as PV trailed by only sevenw ith 5:35 remining.
Classen would then score 15 straight points to end the game on a 15-3 run for a 20-point win. Chronister hit a 3-pointer with a minute left for the final Panther points of the game.
Grimmett paced the Panthers with 12 points. Humphrey added 10, Chronister 6, Fabela 5 and Medina 4.
