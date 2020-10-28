Panthers fall at No. 6 Kingston

Sophomore Justin Humphrey rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, but the Pauls Valley Panthers couldn't keep pace with the No. 6 Kingston Redskins in a 42-20 battle in Kingston.
Kingtson running back Brandon Watson rushed for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Redskins to the win.
The Panthers battled the Redskins to the end but just couldn't catch the break they need to pull off the upset.
Watson scored the first two touchdowns of the game on runs of 56 and 22 yards.
The Panthers answered with a 22-play drive that chewed up over 11 minutes off the clock with Humphrey darting in from 6 yards out on a fourth down play for the touchdown. The Panthers converted on four fourth down plays to keep the drive alive. Humphrey, Landin Weilenman, Isaiah DelToro and Chasen Jolley all had carries in the drive that cut the lead to 14-7.
The Panthers appeared to have the Redskins stopped just before the half, but a fake punt on fourth down led to a first down for the Redskins much to the dismay of the coaches on the Panther sideline.
Kingston quarterback Jase Hayes took a direct snap on the play and rolled to his left and then back right before finding an open receiver. Several offensive players including lineman appeared to be down field past the spot that was legal for them to be at.
After several minutes of discussion, the referees ruled that there was not a penalty and Kingston continued their drive at the Panther 38-yard-line. Three plays later Watson raced in from 23 yards out for a 21-7 lead.
The Redskins opened up the second half with a Matthew Fisher 56-yard touchdown run and followed that up with a 5-yard touchdown run by Hayes as they grabbed a 35-7 lead.
The Panthers responded with a quick strike. On a second-down play from the Kingston 25, the play looked like it was going to the right side of the field, but Humphrey kept the ball going up the left sideline 75 yards upfield virtually untouched for the score.
Kingston would come right back with Hayes hitting Fisher with a pass that gave them a 42-13 lead.
Pauls Valley would have another long drive going 14 plays in 6 minutes with Humphrey hitting Chasen Jolley with an 11-yard pass for a touchdown making the final 42-20.
The Panthers finished with 163 total yards on 50 plays. They had 142 yards rushing and 21 passing in the game. Humphrey rushed for over 100 yards in the game finishing with 120 yards.
Pauls Valley will host the Dickson Comets on Thursday this week. The Comets lost 53-0 to Sulphur Friday night.
