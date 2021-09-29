It was the tale of two halves for the Pauls Valley Panthers Friday night at Lone Grove. After jumping out to a 26-0 lead, the Panthers gave up 28 straight points as Lone Grove took a two-point lead into the middle of the fourth quarter.
Pauls Valley had the ball late in the game driving down deep into Lone Grove territory. On a first-and-goal from the 9, PV quarterback Justin Humphrey carried the ball down to the goal line. One referee signaled a touchdown while another had him down at the LG one.
After a lengthy discussion, the ball was ruled down at the one. On second down, Humphrey got into the end zone but a flag for illegal motion negated that score. With time running, Humphrey rolled out on third down and threw the ball towards the out of bounds line. Lone Grove’s Jordan Mosley made a diving catch out of bounds and the referee ruled it was an interception.
After another lengthy discussion, Lone Grove was giving the ball at the one-yard line. Longhorn quarterback Caden Gilmore took the snap to the middle of the PV defense and ended the game.
The Panthers opened the game with the football marching down the field in 9-plays going 64 yards for a touchdown. Landin Weilenman and Humphrey carried PV down the field on the ground with Humphrey racing in from 24 yards out for the score.
On the ensuing kickoff, Juan Amaya’s high kick bounced away from receiver Braxton Spark and PV’s Luke Smith pounced on the ball at the Lone Grove 21 giving the Panthers great field position.
Five plays later, Humphrey was in the end zone again this time from five yards out for a 13-0 lead, four minutes into the game.
After an exchange of punts, the Panthers found themselves pinned back deep in their end of the field at the one-yard line to start the second quarter.
The Panthers went 99-yards in 10 plays for the score. Humphrey had a 49 yard run in the drive and then hit TK Jaggers with a 27 yard pass on fourth down that set up the Panthers with a first-and-goal at the 2. Two one-yard runs by Humphrey finished off the drive with a touchdown and a 19-0 lead.
The Panthers caught another break on Lone Grove’s next possession as Spark fumbled for a second time this time Cole Campbell recovered the fumble for the Panthers at the Lone Grove 49-yard-line.
Weilenman carried the ball down tot he 41-yard-line on first down. Humphrey kept the ballon second down going 41 yards for this fourth touchdown of the night and a 26-0 lead with less than 6 minutes left in the half.
Lone Grove changed their offensive look going quickly. They went 82 yards down the field in 14 plays in less than three minutes. Caden Gilmore’s 11-yard pass to Brody Harris ended the drive with a touchdown and cut the PV lead to 26-7.
Lone Grove scored again on their second possession of the second half. Lone Grove went 72 yards in 10 plays with Gilmore racing in from a yard out for the score as they cut the lead to 26-14.
The Horns got the ball back late in the third quarter near midfield. They ran out the final 1:42 of the quarter and 30 seconds into the fourth before Spark finished off the drive with an 8-yard TD run cutting the lead to a single score.
Lone Grove scored their final TD of the game midway through the fourth quarter. Spark scored his second touchdown of the night on a four-yard run for the two-point lead.
Dakota Weatherford had a good return on the ensuing kick off for the Panthers. PV was out near mid field when Humphrey was sacked for an 8-yard loss back to the 39-yard-line. Facing a third-and-17, Humphrey found a crease on the Lone Grove side of the field racing 11 yards, he was forced out of bounds and tackled 8 yards past the sideline that drew a 15-yard penalty. That gave PV a first down at the LG 35 with just under four minutes remaining.
The play fired up Humphrey as he took the team on his back the rest of the way.
A big run by Humphrey on first down was negated by a hold and back the Panthers up 10 yards to the 45. Humphrey had six straight runs including an 8 yarder that moved the ball to the one-yard-line, setting up the crazy final 30 seconds.
Humphrey finished with a game high 233 yards on 41 carries with four touchdowns. Weilenman had 38 yards on 10 carries. PV finished with 316 total yards, 266 of that on the ground.
Lone Grove had 312 total yards 213 on the ground and 99 through the air. Spark had 174 yards on 32 carries. Gilmore was 11-of-17 through the air for 99 yards.
Pauls Valley (1-3, 0-1) returns home to face Little Axe in a homecoming celebration. The Indians are 0-4 on the season after a 48-0 loss to Sulphur in their district opener.
