The Pauls Valley Panthers played well for three quarters of Friday's District 3A-2 opener with Lone Grove. A 26-point explosion by the Longhorns in the third quarter spelled doom for Pauls Valley in a 54-21 loss.
Pauls Valley fought through adversity early on. Three fumbles on back-to-back-to-back possessions in the first quarter gave Lone Grove a chance to blow the game open early.
The Panther defense stepped up twice forcing a turnover on downs inside the Panther 5 as Kaiden Compton came up with a huge fourth down tackle in the back field.
The Panthers gave up a touchdown on the second turnover, a 3-yard run by Blayde Wilkerson.
Pauls Valley turned the ball over a third time just before the end of the first quarter. The Panther defense held forcing a 29-yard field goal attempt that missed right.
Pauls Valley used that opportunity to march back down the field 88 yards. Zane Weilenman almost went the distance on the first play from scrimmage but was knocked out of bounds after a 30-yard run.
The Panthers chipped away at the yardage in front of them picking up small chunks of yards. PV moved inside the 15-yard line and then to the 5-yard line where they faced a fourth-and-three. PV's freshman quarterback Justin Humphrey made a big run diving to the first down maker giving the Panthers a first-and-goal at the one. Colt Jones carried the ball in from there for a touchdown. Jones blasted through the middle of the Longhorn defense a second time on the conversion run for an 8-7 lead.
Lone Grove made quick work of the short Pauls Valley kickoff. JJ Barnes raced for 36 and 18 yards to give the Longhorns a first-and-goal at the two. Wilkerson scored his second touchdown of the night from two yards out for a 14-8 lead.
The Panthers responded with a 70-yard drive. Weilenman, Jones, Humphrey and Chasen Jolley carried PV down the field. Humphrey completed three passes in the drive, all to Derrick White. The last one for 9 yards set up a first-and-10 at the 15-yard line. Weilenman carried the ball in from there tying the score at 14 with just over a minute left in the half.
Lone Grove again moved quickly down the field. Pauls Valley thought they had the drive stopped when White intercepted Colton Jones pass in Panther territory. A late flag for defensive pass interference negated the turnover keeping the Lone Grove drive alive.
Three plays later, Barnes found the end zone from 10 yards outs giving Lone Grove a 21-14 half time lead.
The Longhorns continued their offensive prowess in the second half. They opened the third quarter with a 9-play, 71-yard drive. JJ Barnes carried Lone Grove down the field with five runs. Isaac Pool finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run and a 28-14 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Weilenman caught the ball on a bounce at the 30-yard line. He found a crease in the middle of the field and then moved to the sideline where he found clear sailing for a touchdown. The conversion kick cut the Lone Grove lead to 28-21.
Over the next nine minutes it was all Lone Grove. The Horns scored three touchdowns to blow the game open. Pool scored on a pair of two-yard runs and Jones added a 6-yard scoring run as Lone Grove took a 47-21 lead.
Lone Grove scored on their first possession of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 54-21 as Jones hit Wilkerson with a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Pauls Valley struggled to move the ball in the fourth quarter with only 9 offensive plays in the quarter and no first downs.
PV falls to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in district play.
The Panthers finished with 240 yards in total offense on 54 plays. Humphrey was 6-of-11 passing for 53 yards and one interception. Z. Weilenman led the offense with 106 yards rushing on 14 carries and a touchdown. Jones added 29 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Humphrey and Landon Weilenman had 24 yards each. White had 5 catches in the game for 52 yards.
Barnes led the Longhorns with 298 yards on the ground. LG finished with 558 total yards on 75 snaps. They had 408 yards rushing and 150 passing.
PV returns home Friday night to host the 2-2 Marlow Outlaws. Marlow won their district opener beating winless Douglass 41-2.
