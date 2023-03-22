After winning back-to-back games over Purcell and Wayne, the Pauls Valley Panthers dropped three straight including their third district contest, losing to Cache Monday evening, 24-1.
The Panthers won their first two games of the season in defeating a pair of McClain County foes in Purcell and Wayne.
Ketch Johnson hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh for a 9-8 win over Purcell.
Tanner Perry then drove home four runs to help lead the Panthers to a 19-12 win over Wayne. Perry had two doubles and a triple in the contest.
Pauls Valley then dropped a 12-6 decision to Wayne and a 23-18 slugfest to Rush Springs over spring break before jumping back into district action on Monday,
Cache blew open Monday’s game with seven runs in the second and nine more in the third for a 24-1 win.
Cache had 22 hits in the game that included three hits each by Rother, Hance, Coleman and Diaz. Rother and Diaz both had home runs.
The Panthers were limited to four singles off of the Bulldog pitchers Abraham and Diaz. Mason Smith, Van Davidson, Ryn Dennis and Ketch Johnson each had hits in the game with Johnson scoring the lone run in the bottom of the third.
Smith took the loss on the mound as three different pitches were on the bump for the Panthers. Michael Hammond and Elijah Barlow both pitched in the loss.
Pauls Valley was at Cache on Tuesday before taking the rest of the week off. They will back in district action on Monday as they travel to Plainview.
