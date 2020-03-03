A new era of Pauls Valley baseball began Monday as the Panthers opened up the 2020 season in district action at Sulphur. New head coach Tim Johnson and the Panthers didn't get the start they wanted but showed signs of improvement in a 10-0 loss.
The Panthers got singles from Chad Hines and Cole Campbell for their only hits in the game. They had runners in scoring position in the first and fifth innings but couldn't get any runs on the board.
Dylan Aderholt and Brian Lemmings did a good job on the mound as they combined to give up 10 runs, 6 earned, on 12 hits. They stuck out five and walked six in five innings of work.
Sulphur scored in the opening run in the first inning as White scored on a sacrifice fly. A five-run second inning was highlighted by a 3-run home run by Ratchford as Sulphur took a 6-0 lead. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the third and ended the game with two more in the fifth inning.
Pauls Valley faced Sulphur in district action Tuesday evening at Pauls Valley. Their game with Bethel has been cancelled on Thursday but they have picked up a game on Friday with Asher. First pitch Friday is at 4:30 p.m. at Wacker Baseball Stadium.
