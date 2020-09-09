For the first time in 15 years the Pauls Valley Panthers and Davis Wolves were on the field together. In the last four meetings, neither team has scored more than 28 points and that held true Friday night as the visiting Wolves defeated the Panthers 28-7.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, the Panthers held their senior night on Friday. Over 30 senior football, pom, cheer and band members were honored prior to the game.
The Panthers moved the ball in the game but a fumble and three turnovers on downs end PV drives deep in Davis territory.
Pauls Valley got the ball to start the game and had a good drive going moving down inside the Davis 30-yard line. Penalties killed the drive forcing a Justin Humphrey 27-yard punt.
Two more Pauls Valley penalties started the Davis drive pushing them out to the 40-yard line. Davis went to the air on their fourth play of the game and quarterback Colin Dulaney connected with Cody Caraway for 45 yards and a first down deep in Panther territory.
Three plays later Jake Britt found the end zone for the Wolves giving them a 7-0 lead.
Davis forced a 3-and-out on the Panthers next possession but a 39-yard Humphrey punt pushed the Wolves back deep in their own territory.
The Wolves struck quickly as Dulaney saw a crease in the Pauls Valley defense and hit it going 74 yards for a Davis touchdown and a 14-0 advantage.
Pauls Valley came back with a good drive of their own. Landin Weilenman's 39 yard run gave the Panthers a first-and-10 at the Davis 14-yard line. The Panther drive stalled there as they turned the ball over on downs at the Davis 13.
Davis used up most of the remaining time in the first half with a drive. A 15-play drive ended with Dulaney plowing in from a yard out for a 21-0 lead.
The Wolves got the ball to start the second half returning the kickoff 94 yards for an apparent touchdown. A penalty negated the score. Another Wolf touchdown was called back via another penalty in the drive. The third time was a charm as Drew Parks scampered in for a touchdown after Davis took six minutes off the clock.
Pauls Valley moved the ball down the field on their first possession of the second half. A fumble ended this drive at the David 20-yard line.
Pauls Valley caught a break as the defense held forcing a punt early in the fourth quarter. The punter had to go to a knee to catch the ball downing the ball at that point giving PV possession at the Davis 31-yard line.
A big run by Chasen Jolley moved the ball down to the 19-yard line. Humphrey and Landin Weilenman helped move the ball inside the five and down to the one-yard line. Weilenman lined up behind center in a Wild Panther and took the ball in from a yard out for the Panthers first touchdown of the season.
Pauls Valley would have another drive late but would turn the ball over on down in Davis territory.
The Panthers will travel to Tishomingo on Friday to face the Indians. Tish has yet to play a game in 2020 due to COVID-19. They finished 0-9 a year ago but return 8 starters on a young squad.
