Starting pitcher Dylan Aderholt pitched a great game for Pauls Valley Monday in a district battle with Ada. He didn't get any backing behind him as the Panthers committed nine errors in an 8-0 loss to the Cougars.
Aderholt gave up 7 runs, none earned, on four hits. He struck out two and walked four in 6.1 innings of work. Brian Jennings got the final two outs of the game giving up a run on a hit while walking one.
Hunter Condon pitched a complete game for the Cougars. He allowed three hits in the game and struck out 12 batters.
The Panthers got hits from Justin Humphrey, Bailey Etchison and Kaiden Compton.
Humphrey singled with two outs in the first inning for PV and stole second, but was stranded there.
Ada scored single runs in the second and third innings. CJ Freeland walked to start the second inning and scored on a fly ball error off the bat of John David Muse for a 1-0 lead.
In the third, Zac Carroll walked and stole second. He then stole third and scored on a passed ball giving Ada a 2-0 lead.
Compton singled with two outs in the fourth and advanced to second on an error, but was stranded there.
Ada opened up the lead in the fifth inning with three runs. Bo Charboneau reached on an error to start the inning. He moved to second on a John Boone bunt and scored on a Carroll single to right field. Carnell took second on the throw home.
Manny LaValley was hit with a pitch putting runners at first and second. Both runners advanced into a scoring position on a double steal. Carroll and LaValley scored on Freeland's dropped ball in center field for a 5-0 lead.
Etchison singled in the bottom of the sixth with one out, but was picked off by Condon.
In the seventh, Jaycob Gray reached on a one-out error. Freeland followed with a single putting runners at first and second. Jennings came into pitch for Pauls Valley and Brodie Andrews reached on an error loading the bases.
Gray scored on a fielders choice out at second by Condon. Muse then doubled to center scoring Freeland as Condon advanced to third. Boone reached on an error scoring Condon for an 8-0 lead and win.
The Panthers played at Ada on Tuesday in a district battle. PV is 0-4 on the season and 0-3 in district action.
