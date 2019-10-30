Panthers fall to Purcell

On a sloppy Thompson Field, Pauls Valley struggled in the rain to get their offense going. Purcell on the other hand had their offense going finishing with 400 total yards in a 32-6 win over the Panthers.
The Dragon passing game was big as Kody Kroth was 10-of-18 passing for 243 yards and a touchdown. Purcell's ground attack churned out 157 yards with Josh Scrivner leading the way with 108 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns. Sam Wofford finished with 43 yards on 9 carries and two touchdowns.
Creed Smith led the receiving corp with 5 catches for 143 yards and Brendan Farris finished with 69 yards on three catches
Pauls Valley finished with 200 yards of offense, all coming on the ground. Justin Humphrey finished with 91 yards on 20 carries and Zane Weilenman had 44 yards on 10 carries with the lone Panther touchdown.
Purcell scored on their opening two possessions of the game. Just over a minute into the game, Kroth hit Creed Smith with a 67 yard pass that was almost picked off by the Panthers Derrick White for a 6-0 lead.
The Panthers went three and out on their first possession giving the ball back to Purcell at the 50-yard line.
Purcell moved down the field keeping the drive alive with a fourth down conversion. Scrivner capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead.
Pauls Valley had a 12-play drive that stretched from the end of the first quarter to midway through second quarter. The drive stalled out in Purcell territory as they forced PV to punt. Humphrey's punt pinned the Dragons back at the 9-yard line.
The two teams would exchange punts over the final six minutes of the half as the Dragons took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.
The Dragons scored on three straight possessions in the second half to blow open the game. Three short touchdown runs a 2-yard run by Scrivner, a 2-yard run by Wofford and a 1-yard run by Wofford pushed the Purcell lead to 32-0.
Pauls Valley put together a scoring drive with Z. Weilenman and Colt Jones carrying Pauls Valley across mid field. A penalty pushed the Panthers into the red zone. Landon Weilenman and Jones moved PV 9 inside the 10 and Z. Weilenman went in from 9 yards out for the touchdown as PV avoided the shut out.
The Panthers fall to 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in district play. Pauls Valley will host Plainview in their final home game of the season, senior night. Plainview is 6-1 on the season and 5-0 in district play after a 26-6 win over Lone Grove last week.
