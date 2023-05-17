Isaac Green and Cristian Meave finished 5th in #1 double at the state tournament. They won their opening match 6-3, 6-2 over Rejoice Christian but lost 6-1, 6-2 to OCA the eventual state champs.
In the consolation bracket they defeated Seminole 6-0, 5-3 and Metro Christian 6-1, 6-1. In the consolation finals they defeated Elk City 6-4, 6-4 for fifth place.
Jack Hamilton and Dylan Choate finished 5th in #2 doubles. They won their opening match over Oologah 6-0, 6-1 but then dropped a tought three set match 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Byng.
They fell to the consolation side of the bracket wher they defeated Henryetta 6-1, 6-2 and Lincoln Christin in another 3-set match winning 6-8, 6-3, 10-6.
In the finals Pauls Valley took care of Kingfisher for the fifth place finish.
