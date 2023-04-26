The Panther Track team brought home their best team finish of the year at the Woody Bearden Invitational.
The Panthers put 90 points on the board as a team and are hitting their stride as the team closes in on the regional meet next week at Madill.
The 800-meter, 1600-meter, and 3200-meter relays all brought home medals from the Woody Bearden. The 800-meter relay team brought home a second-place finish from the meet running a time of 1:31.81. The time was a three second improvement over their previous best ran at Atoka the week before.
The 1600-meter relay team finished second to Seminole and ran a time of 3:33.22. That represents a three second improvement over their previous best and gives them the fourth fastest time in the state up to this point in the season.
The 3200-meter relay team finished fourtth in a time of 9:43.03.
In the individual races, the Panthers had several place in the top six of their individual races.
Panther sophomore Ian Lamb had a good day in both hurdle events. In the 110-meter hurdles, Lamb finished in third place in a time of 16.92. In the 300-meter hurdles Lamb finished 3rd in a time of 43.82.
Rayne Major finished third in a time of 23.27.
Logan Stephens finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.31.
In the 3200-meter run, Panther freshman Ahmari Jackson finished in fifth place in a time of 12:41.81.
In the 400-meter, sophomore Jon Grimmett continued his strong season running a 51.56 to finish in second place.
In the 1600-meter run, freshman E.J. Dolphay finished in fifth place in a time of 5:19.11.
The Panthers had three medals in the field events. In the long jump, Major cleared the 20-foot mark again with a jump of 20’4 to finish second.
Juan O’Campo finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 113’1. Sophomore Cooper Russell added a medal in the shot-put finishing in sixth place with a throw of 35’8.5.
The Panther Track team had its best day of the season at the Canadian Valley Conference track meet held in Pauls Valley. 75.5 points represents the highest total of the season to date.
The Panthers did almost all their damage in the individual events of the meet. In the 100-meter, Panther Sophomore Logan Stephens medaled in first meet of the season finishing fourth in a time of 11:34.
Stephens also finished fourth in the 200-meter with a time of 23.42. The Panthers had two runners medal in the 110-meter hurdles. Junior Jordan Stufflebean finished fourth in a time of 17.39 and Panther Ian Lamb finished in fifth in a time of 17.49.
Lamb also placed in the 300-meter hurdles claiming fourth in a time of 45.60. The Panthers had the CVC Champion in the 400M as Jon Grimmett won the event in the time of 52.31.
Freshman Colby Barrett also medaled in the 400-meter, finishing sixth in the event with a time of 54.78.
The Panthers did have one relay team place at the CVC as the 800-meter team finished third at the meet with a time of 1:34.13.
In the field events, the Panthers claimed their second CVC Championship in the long jump. Junior Rayne Major claimed first in the event with a jump of 19’9.5.
Juan O’Campo finished fifth in the Discus with a throw of 118’1”.
The 1600-meter relay team finishing strong to claim the runner-up position in the event in a time of 3:39.81.
