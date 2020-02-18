The Pauls Valley Panthers jumped out quickly on Lindsay Monday night in the battle of Washita Valley. Pauls Valley led by 25 points midway through the second quarter but had to hold on in the end for a 70-64 win.
Pauls Valley was hot over the first 12 minutes of the game. They hit nine 3-pointers as they jumped out to a 39-14 lead four minutes into the second quarter. Five different Panthers hit 3-pointers with Luke Hamilton leading the way with four of them.
Hamilton hit his first 3-pointer a minute into the game as PV started the game on a 7-0 run. Mitchell Hanson stopped the early run with a short jumper and Kaleb Ince added a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 10-5.
Over the final four minutes of the quarter, Pauls Valley scored 21 points all 3-pointers. They hit five 3-pointers and Quincy Jackson hit two traditional 3-point plays as they opened up a 28-10 lead. Jackson finished with 11 points in the quarter and Hamilton added 9.
Pauls Valley added three more 3-pointers to start the second quarter as they extended their run to 29-9 in taking a 39-14 lead.
Pauls Valley went cold over the final four minutes and Lindsay heated up just a little. The Leopards used an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 15 at the break. Stephen Singleton and Brevin Phillips both had four points in the run that cut the lead to 41-25.
Lindsay extended their run to 19-4 at the start of the second half behind five points from Singleton as they cut the lead to 10.
Luke Beddow ended the run with a traditional 3-point play as he scored five straight points pushing the lead back out to 15. The game went back-and-fourth over the next couple of minutes before a late push by the Leopards cut the lead to 55-45 going into the final quarter.
Beddow finished with 8 points in quarter and Jose Fabela added four for Pauls Valley. Seth Tucker had five points to lead the Leopards in the quarter and Kaden Mitchell added four.
Lindsay continued to chip away at the Panther lead. A Singleton 3-pointer two minutes into the fourth cut the lead to six. Three minutes later Ince's 3-pointer cut the lead to four.
Ince would hit another 3-pointer at the one-minute mark that cut the lead to one.
Quincy Jackson hit four straight free throws for the Panthers in the next 20 seconds to give them some breathing room late with a 69-64 lead. Ben Dobbins' free throw with six seconds left sealed the six-point win.
Jackson finished with a game high 17 points for the Panthers. Beddow added 16, Hamilton 12, Justin Humphrey 7, Fabela 6, Kaiden Compton 3, Chasen Jolley 4, Mason Prince 3 and Dobbins 1.
Phillips led the Leopards with 14. Ince added 13, Singleton 11, Hanson 8, Tucker 8, Mitchell 4, Bentley Kesler 3 and Andon Register 1.
Pauls Valley enters district play as they will travel to Newcastle on Saturday to face the Racers. Lindsay hosts Comanche in district action on Friday.
