Panthers jump out early coast past Lex

The Pauls Valley Panthers got off to a great start in Saturday’s makeup game with Lexington. Pauls Valley jumped out with a 17-2 run and never looked back in a 62-47 win.
Six different players scored in the initial run with Deacon Davidson leading the way with five points. The Panthers continued the dominance in the second quarter as Mason Prince scored seven points in leading the Panthers to a 39-12 lead at the break.
Luke Beddow and Prince scored seven points each in a 21-point third the pushed the Panthers out to a 60-26 lead.
Coach Gary Chaffin rested his starters in the fourth quarter and Lexington was able to take advantage cutting the 34-point Panther lead to 15 in the end. Lexington outscored PV 21-2 in the final quarter behind 13 points from Ezra Faulkenberry.
Prince led the way for the Panthers with 16 points. Beddow added 14, Nathan Chronister 9, Davidson 9, Justin Humphrey 7, Chasen Jolley 4, Maverick Ashley 1 and Jackson Coates 1.
PV hit five 3-pointers in the game with Chronister hitting three and Beddow and Humphrey one each.
E. Faulkenberry paced Lexington with a game high 18 points and Dierking added 11.
Pauls Valley’s final regular game with Lindsay was canceled because of weather on Monday. PV is scheduled for district action on Tuesday in Anadarko against the Warriors.
