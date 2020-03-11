Two Pauls Valley Panthers were honored this week for outstanding play in the Canadian Valley Conference.
Senior Quincy Jackson and junior Luke Beddow were named First Team All-Conference.
They are joined on the first team by senior Gavin Nation of Purcell, senior Jaylen Cottrell of Lexington, and junior Gunner Korstjens of Bridge Creek.
Senior Brevin Phillips of Lindsay helped highlight the second team All-Conference.
He is joined by senior Colton Penner of Lexington, sophomore Luke Hendrix of Washington, senior Jett Martin of Davis and junior Jace Gilbert of Marlow.
Junior Mojo Browning of Purcell was named the MVP of the conference.
Purcell's Roger Raper was named Coach of the Year.
