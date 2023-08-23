With the loss of their top offensive and defensive player, the Pauls Valley Panthers are looking to rebuild after graduation hit them. With 15 returning starters and 45 players on the PV roster, that rebuild may be a reload for head coach Dusty Raper and the Panthers.
Pauls Valley finished fourth in a tough district last year and is looking to improve on that finish this year. The Panthers are one of four teams ranked in the top 10 out of the district in the Pigskin Preview.
“It all depends on if we can stay healthy,” Raper said about the upcoming season. “We have 15 starters back from a playoff team a year ago and if things go right we could finish even higher in the district.
“We have to play every week. Our district is one of the most competitive districts ever assembled.”
The Panthers lost four-year starter Justin Humphrey to graduation and Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Humphrey paced the offense with over 2,000 in total offense a year ago.
Junior Tanner Perry was his backup last year in the Panther’s spread offense. He played in several games including the playoff game with Metro Christian after Humphrey got hurt in the first half.
Perry finished 2022 with over 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Perry is no stranger to the defensive side of the ball either, finishing with 57 tackles as a sophomore.
Senior Rayne Major and Junior Noah Olguin split time in the backfield last year bringing a wealth of experience to the run game. The two combined around 1,000 yards.
Perry will have several targets in the passing game. Senior Dakota Weather and Juniors Maddex Prince and Jorge Fabela combined for over 800 yards and five touchdowns a year ago. Coach Raper is looking for a big year receiving from junior Jon Grimmett.
Pauls Valley is strong up front with four returning starters.
“Jase Ford is the anchor of the line having started for three years at guard,” Raper said. “Brett Alfred returns at center, Tyler Wood is back at the other guard and Cooper Russell is back at left tackle. There are a few options for the other starting spot.”
The Panthers will have a familiar look on defense as they continue to use the 3-4 defensive front. Pauls Valley has been in that front the last two seasons.
Sophomore James Major will anchor the defensive front, returning as a starter. Another freshman, Mason Barahona will join Major upfront bringing game experience back after playing a ton as a freshman. Ford, Ryan Reed, and Kaden Black will provide depth up front.
Leading tackler Breydan Patchell from a year ago has graduated but several players with experience return as linebackers. Olguin is returning and will start on the inside with Nathan Whitaker starting as a weakside backer. Sophomore Jace Wilkerson will see significant playing time at backer after missing last year with an injury.
Grimmett and Fabela return to pace the Panther secondary along with Prince. Jordan Stufflebean, Skeet Jolley, and Colby Barrett will see lots of playing time in the backend.
“We will look too ‘Play Fast and Chase The Ball,’” coach Raper said.
Pauls Valley will open up play with three non-conference games with quality 2A competition. The Panthers open the season with Lindsay and then go on the road to Davis before finishing up in a homecoming battle with Purcell.
The Panthers district features home games with highly rated Heritage Hall, the defending state champ, and top 10 Plainview. PV also hosts Marlow and Dickson. PV will be on the road to top 10 Sulphur while traveling to Douglas and Lone Grove to end the season. Pauls Valley will play three Thursday night games this season (Heritage Hall, Plainview and Douglas).
