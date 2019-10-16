For the third straight week, the Pauls Valley Panthers have played extremely well in the first half of a 3A-2 district football game. For the third straight week, Pauls Valley couldn't get it going in the second half this time falling to Bethel 25-21 in a homecoming heartbreaker.
Offensively in the first half, Pauls Valley accumulated 197 yards, 104 rushing and 93 passing. They finished with 239 total yards as the offense sputtered down the stretch.
Even though the offense couldn't get it going in the second half, they still had a chance to win in the final seconds. A Hail Mary pass to the end zone was almost caught for the game winning touchdown with one second left. And then a final pass was dropped as PV fell by 4 points.
Unlike the previous two weeks where both the offense and defense sputtered in the second half, the defense played well enough to keep Pauls Valley in the game and almost win it for them. The defense kept Bethel out of the end zone until the closing minute when they scored on a 14-yard pass giving them the lead with 38 seconds remaining.
The two teams started the game identically as penalties stalled their opening drives with both ending in interceptions. Chasen Jolley got his second interception of the season for the Panthers to end the Wildcats opening drive.
Midway through the first quarter Bethel got the ball back at their own 30 and quickly moved down the field. Corey Metscher had runs of 21 and 28 to help set up his 12-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
Pauls Valley responded as they took the ball and moved out near mid field on runs by James Cudjo and Derrick White. Justin Humphrey's fourth down run took the Panthers into Bethel territory.
After a penalty, Humphrey dropped back to pass and hit Jolley streaking down the visitors side line for a 50-yard touchdown pass his first varsity passing touchdown and a 7-7 tie.
The Panthers got the ball back just before the end of the first quarter and started a drive that carried over in the second quarter. PV pushed the ball down the field behind the running of Landon Weilenman. An 11-yard run by Weilenman carried the Panthers into the red zone at the 19-yard line.
Weilenman converted on a fourth-and-3 run with six yards down to the Bethel six. Humphrey got his first varsity rushing touchdown three plays later as he powered his way into the end zone from a yard out for a 13-7 lead.
Bethel responded marching right back down the field. The Wildcats went to the air behind the arm of Gunner Smith. Smith completed 3-of-4 passes in the drive including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Devin Acklin that gave Bethel a 14-13 lead.
Not to be outdone, the Panthers came right back. Humphrey had two big runs in an 81-yard scoring drive. Runs of 10 and 13 by Humphrey moved PV across mid field. On a second down play, Humphrey dropped back and hitting Ben Dobbins with a 43-yard touchdown pass as PV took a 21-14 lead with two minutes to go in the half.
The Panther defense came up big in the final two minutes stopping Bethel and forcing a 32-yard field goal attempt as the half closed. The kick missed and PV held a 21-14 lead at the break.
Both teams defense came up big over the next 23 minutes. Pauls Valley was able to pressure Bethel's Smith sacking him three times early in the third quarter.
In the battle of field position, Bethel pinned Pauls Valley deep in their own territory twice inside the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. The first time, a bad snap over Humphrey's head on a punt resulted in the a safety as Bethel cut the lead to 21-16. The second time, Pauls Valley intentionally snapped the ball over Humphrey's head on a punt for a safety as Bethel cut the lead to 21-18.
Pauls Valley kicked the ball away after the second safety and Bethel got the ball at the Panther 46-yard line with 2:29 left in the game.
Pauls Valley appeared to have Bethel stopped forcing them to go for it on a fourth-and-2 from the PV 38-yard line. But a Smith pass Jaylon Gordon kept the drive alive and gave Bethel a first down at the PV 21.
Bethel moved the ball down to the 10 and had a first-and-goal around the one minute mark. PV came up with a huge play tackling Drae Wood in the backfield on a jet sweep for a four-yard loss. On the next play, Smith this Jesse Tucker with a pass on a slant pattern and he got hit a the end line but got into the end zone for the touchdown to give Bethel the lead.
Pauls Valley got the ball back with 34 seconds left and 75 yards of field between them and the win.
Two penalties, a personal foul and a pass interference on Bethel moved PV out across mid field.
With 8 seconds left, PV went to the air and Humphrey's pass to the end zone hit White but he couldn't hold on to the football in heavy traffic. PV got one last chance with one second left and the hitch-and-pitch fell to the ground on the initial pass as PV lost their homecoming battle.
Humphrey led the Pauls Valley offense with 142 yards. He was 2-of-8 passing for 93 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also had 49 yards rushing with a touchdown.
Weilenman had 56 yards on the ground to lead the rushing attack. Cudjo added 20 yards with White and Jolley adding 9 yards each.
The Panthers fall to 0-3 in district play and 1-6 overall. They will travel to Douglas on Thursday to face the 0-6 Trojans at Moses F. Miller Stadium, 914 N Martin Luther King Ave., Oklahoma City, OK, 73117.
