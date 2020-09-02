Panthers make changes to offense, defense

Head coach Dusty Raper and his coaching staff have made changes to both the Pauls Valley offensive and defensive schemes.
Pauls Valley breaks the bone on offense and moves to a flex-bone look. On defense, co-coordinators Chad Chronister and Matt Terry have implemented a 4-3 look.
“We are going from a true wishbone look to the flex-bone pistol to take advantage of our ability to throw the ball,” Raper said. “In order to compete in our district you have to stop the run and we feel like the 4-3 gives us the best chance to do that.”
The Panthers continue to have good numbers out for football but will be very young on both sides of the ball.
Raper will look to take advantage of that youthfulness in sophomore quarterback Justin Humphrey (6-2, 175). Humphrey started seven games as a freshman, finishing with almost 1,000 total yards and six touchdowns. He had 600 yards rushing with three touchdowns and 320 yards passing with three touchdowns in the run heavy offense.
Former Panther and now coach Ryan Caldwell is handling the new look passing game on offense.
The Panthers will continue to run the ball but in a different look. There is a lot of pre snap motion in the flex-bone, giving the offense several options on the snap of the football.
Pauls Valley returns several players that carried the ball last season including junior Landin Weilenman (6-0, 205). Weilenman had over 450 yards as a sophomore. He is a strong back that is tough to bring down but also has the speed to break off a big run at anytime.
Senior Chasen Jolley (5-11, 155) will be an integral part of the offense. In his limited role on offense last season, Jolley had over 200 yards in total offense with 5 touchdowns. He had over 100 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns and was the leading receiver with 4 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Luis Mendez (5-9, 160) will be another threat in the Panther offense in the slot position.
Senior Jose Fabela (6-2, 185) gives Humphrey a big target to seek out in the passing game and Gunner Derryberry provides speed and good hands on the other side at wideout.
Three-year senior starter Blake Robbins (5-11, 230) will be the leader in the trenches and anchor a young offensive line. Keyondre Dixon, Luke Smith, Jack Green and Cole Campbell will work up front with Robbins.
In the new look defense, Raper wants his team to be “physical and chase the football.”
Leading the defensive charge will be linebackers Mendez and Weilenman with both having over 65 tackles each last year. They both have a nose for the football and are not afraid to hit.
Sophomores Breydan Patchell and Michael Barahona will help round out the linebacking corp.
Jolley and Humphrey return in the secondary at the safety positions. Both can provide support when opposing teams run the ball or cover when teams pass the ball. Sophomores Nathan Chronister and Deacon Davidson are solid at the corners for PV.
Up front on defense, Jack Green (6-2, 240) will anchor the defensive line at the end position. Luke Bratcher will work opposite of Green with Cudjo and Matthew McCarty working between them in the trenches.
The Panthers find themselves in a tough district that features three teams in the preseason top 10. The district has a state runner-up and a state semi-finalist from a year ago.
“Sulphur and Lone Grove are the favorites,” Raper said. “We still have Plainview that was the state runner-up in 3A and Kingston that was a semi-finalist in 2A. Madill moves down from Class 4A and Dickson and Little Axe move up from Class 2A.
“This is no question the toughest district in the state. We are a very young football team but if we can stay healthy, we will be right in the mix for a playoff spot.”
The Panthers missed their first game because of COVID-19 but will open up Sept. 4 at home with Davis. This will be senior night because they don't know how the season will proceed.
