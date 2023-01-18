Two Pauls Valley Panthers were named by the Daily Oklahoman to their All-City Football roster.
Quarterback Justin Humphrey and Linebacker Brayden Patchell were named All-City Honorable Mention based on their performance during the 2022 football season.
Justin Humphrey totaled 1,267 yards rushing on 158 carries and 15 rushing touchdowns in 2022. He also had 1,111 passing yards and 7 touchdowns through the air. On defense, Humphrey had 43 tackles, 4 pass break-ups, and 1 interception in a limited role.
Brayden Patchell had a 138 tackles during the 2022 campaign. Patchell had 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had one pass break up in coverage for the Panthers. Patchell also played offense in limited role.
In addition, Humphrey was also named Honorable Mention to the 2022 Oklahoman All-State Roster.
