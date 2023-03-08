The Pauls Valley Panthers started off the 2023 season on the diamond at 4A state semifinalist Marlow on Monday. The game was the opener for both teams as well as a District 4A-3 contest.
Pauls Valley got off to a good start with Justin Humphrey and Mason Smith both singling to start the game. A fly ball by Michael Hammond advanced Humphrey to third ahead of a Elijah Barlow RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
The would be the only lead for the Panthers. Marlow erupted for 11 runs in the bottom half of the innning, rolling to a 15-3 win over the Panthers.
Humphrey, Smith and Hammond each had multiple hits in the game for Pauls Valley with Hammond finishing 3-for-3 to lead the way. Humphrey and Smith both finished 2-for-2 and Barlow had the other hit as PV finshed with 8 total hits in the game. Humphrey scored two runs from the lead off spot and Aidan Arroyo scored the other ron.
Freshman pitcher Ryan Dennis took the loss for PV as he gave up 8 runs on 3 hits. He walked two but didn’t record an out in the opening inning. Senior Mason Smith came in and got things settled down. He pitched four innings giving up 7 runs on five hits. He walked six and struck out one in relief.
Cole Petit got the decision on the mound as he was the first of four pitchers for the Outlaws. Cooper Smith led Marlow with a 4-for-4 outing with 3 doubles, a triple and 4 runs scored. B Smith scored three runs for the Outlaws from his lead off spot.
Pauls Valley faced the same Outlaw team last night in their home opener. PV is scheduled to travel to Lindsay on Thursday and then to Purcell on Friday.
