Our Powerlifters went to Dickson for their second meet and performed really well!
The Varsity Panthers placed 4th as a team scoring 129 points.
Individual placers included:
Jordan Stufflebean finished 2nd in 123
Tyler Abeyta finished 4th in 123
TK Jaggers finished 4th at 132lbs.
Rayne Major finished 2nd at 157lbs.
Dakota Weatherford finished 4th at 157lbs.
Luke Bratcher finished 3rd at 198lbs.
Also competing well at this meet were Jace Ford, Parker Green, Nathan Whitaker, Cason Taylor, Aiden Arroyo, and Tyler Wood.
The Freshman placed 3rd overall as a team scoring 149 points.
Individual placers were:
Carlos Lira was 1st at 123lbs.
Pablo Amaya was 4th in 123lbs.
Adrain Gonzalez was 2nd at 145lbs.
Torrin Cross was 3rd at 157lbs.
Noah Olguin was 4th at 157lbs.
Ian Lamb finished 4th at 168lbs.
Ryan Reed finished 3rd at 181lbs.
Juan Ocampo placed 4th in heavyweight.
The rest of the team is made up of Gavin Weilenman and Payton Peacock.
Lady Panther Macy Peck finished 3rd in the 121 class and Keylee Patchell finished 10th out of 30 in the 136 class.
