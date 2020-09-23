For the second straight week the Pauls Valley defense came up big at the right time. Pauls Valley's Chasen Jolley picked off three Lindsay Leopard passes, two in the second half to help the Panthers to a 28-12 win over their rival.
Jolley's first interception ended a set up the Panthers second touchdown of the first half. He returned his second interception 50 yards for a Panther touchdown. He returned his third interception deep into Lindsay territory that set up a Justin Humphrey touchdown.
Humphrey led the Panther offense with 189 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Landin Weilenman added 84 yards as the Panther offense had over 300 yards on the ground.
Lindsay's Trayn Kesler threw for 240 yards and a touchdown to pace the Leopard offese that churned out 340 total yards.
Pauls Valley got the ball to start the game. Landin Weilenman gave the Panthers great field position returning the kick 41 yards to the Leopards 43-yard line.
The Panthers converted on two fourth down plays in the 11-play drive that ended with Humphrey sliding in from a yard out for a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a three-and-out on Lindsay's first possession, the Panthers got moving running out he final six minutes of the and moving inside the Lindsay 20-yard-line. Weilenman finished off the drive early in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run.
The Leopards came roaring back with two touchdowns late in the first half. Stroud capped off the first Lindsay scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes left in the second quarter.
Pauls Valley marched back down the field and got into the redzone but Ramming picked off and errant throw to end the Panther drive and give the Leopards the ball at their own 4-yard line.
Lindsay raced back down the field pick up chunks of yards along the way. With 5 seconds remaining in the half, Kesler hit Andy Register with a 10-yard pass for a touchdown cutting the half time margin to 14-12.
Lindsay had the momentum going into the half and got the ball to start the second half. Two quuick pass and the Leopards were out to the 40-yard line. On the next pass, Jolley read the pass stepping in front of the receiver, picked off the pass and the race was one. Jolley went 50 yards untouched for the Panther touchdown and a 21-12 lead.
It was almost deja vu on the Leopards next possession. The only differences was that the ball was deeper in Lindsay territory when Jolley picked off the pass and this time he was tackled inside the 10-yard line at the 8.
Three plays later Humphrey was in the end zone for his second one-yard touchdown of the night and a 28-12 lead.
The final 20 minutes of the game was a defensive battle. Both teams moved the ball but couldn't find the end zone as PV held on a or a two-touchdown win.
Both teams will begin district play Friday night and also be hosting homecoming. Pauls Valley is hosting Lone Grove while Lindsay hosts Coalgate.
