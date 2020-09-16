The Pauls Valley Panthers dominated Tishomingo on both sides of the ball Friday night in a 29-6 win over the Indians.
The Panthers had 266 yards in total offense as the starters didn't play for much of the fourth quarter. PV had 219 yards on the ground averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Justin Humphrey paced the offense with 118 yards on 16 carries with 3 touchdowns. Humphrey also had 47 yards passing on 2-of-7 passing.
The Panther defense gave up a 40-yard touchdown run on Tishomingo's first offensive play but after that shut down the Indians. Tish finished with 135 total yards. They had 40 yards passing and 95 rushing.
“I felt like we played really well Friday, especially on defense,” Pauls Valley head coach Dusty Raper said.
After Pauls Valley went three-and-out to start the game, Tishomingo got the ball at the PV 40-yard line. Colby Gray took a pitch around the left side and found smooth sailing down the sideline for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Pauls Valley responded with patented time consuming drive. The Panthers went 72 yards in 11 plays chewing up most of the first quarter clock. Humphrey scored his first touchdown of the night on a 1-yard QB run as PV took a 7-6 lead.
After the PV defense forced a 3-and-out, the offense went on another long drive. This time going 40 yards in 10-plays. Humphrey capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and a 13-6 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers pinned Tishomingo back deep in their own territory. On 3-and-9 from the 5-yard-line, Luis Mendez chased down Tish QB Nick Strouse in the end zone, tackling him for a safety and a 15-6 lead.
The Panther offense made quick work of the 45 yards in front of them on their next drive
After a 10-yard completion to Nathan Chronister, Humphrey scampered in from 35 yards out for the score and a 22-6 halftime lead.
Tish put together a good drive to start the second half. The picked up two first downs before fumbling the ball away with Pauls Valley recovering at the Panther 33-yard-line.
Pauls Valley moved the ball back down the field. Chasen Jolley hauled in a 37-yard pass from Humphrey to keep the drive alive moving the ball to the Tish 37-yard line. PV moved the ball down inside the 10-yard line on runs by Jolley. Jolley capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run and a 29-6 lead with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Coach Raper was able to mix in some non-starters in the third quarter and by the middle of the fourth quarter all the reserves were playing.
Mason Smith sealed the victory late when he intercepted a Tishomingo pass with 2 minutes remaining. PV ran out the clock for their first win of the year.
“It's nice to get that first win,” Raper said. “The kids have done everything we have asked of them to this point and I'm glad they could see the benefits of their work.”
Landin Weilenman added 40 yards rushing for the Panther offense on 14 carries. Derryberry had 30 yards on 9 carries, Jolley 23 yards on 4 carries, Dakota Weatherford 5 yards, Michael Barahona 2 yards and Smith 1 yard.
Pauls Valley will host rival Lindsay Friday night at Thompson Field.
“This Lindsay team is typical of every Lindsay team,” Raper said. “They are well coached and physical. They present new challenges that we haven't seen this year with their ability to throw the ball deep.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.