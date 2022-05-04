Panthers qualify for state golf tournament

The Pauls Valley Panthers rallied in round 2 of the regional golf tournament to qualify for the Class 3A Golf Tournament slated for next week at Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore.
The Panthers shot a two-round total of 702 to qualify for state. PV shot a 359 in round one and then rallied to knock 16 strokes off the round one total for a 343 in the second round.
Sophomore Karsten Rennie was the lone medalist for the Panthers as he finished seventh at the regional with a 155 total (77-78).
Paker Green finished with a 183 (93-87), Nathan Chronister shot a 183 (96-87), Maveric Ashley shot a 186 (95-91) and Gavin Crouch shot a 193 (94-99) For the Panthers.
“If you only knew how many hours were invested to get qualified,” head coach Chad Chronister said. “The blood, sweat and tears invested in restoring our tradition and our rightful place in the State Tournament.
“The guys shot the two lowest scores they have shot since 2014 on Lake Murray to come from behind and qualify for the 2022 Class 3A State Tournament”
The state tournament will be played on Monday and Tuesday in Ardmore.
