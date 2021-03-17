The Pauls Valley Panthers wrapped up the first part of their season with a 12-1 win over rival Wynnewood right before Spring Break. The win gives the Panthers a 3-2 record overall and a 2-2 record in district 4A-3 action.
Pauls Valley pounded out 15 hits on the day with six different Panthers having multiple hits. Justin Humphrey was 3-for-3 to lead the offensive attack. Jared Turner, Mason Smith, Cole Campbell, Nick Holloway and Gavin Crouch each had two hits.
Holloway pitched five strong inning for Pauls Valley giving up an unearned run on four hits. He struck out 8 and didn’t walk any. Britton, Meave, Taylor and Pittman each had hits for the Savages.
Wynnewood got on the board in the top of the first inning. Gutierrez was hit with a pitch and after singles by Britton and Meave loaded the bases, Guiterez scored on an error.
Pauls Valley tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. Turner walked to start the inning and moved around the bases on hits by Smith, Humphrey and scored on Campbell’s single tying the game at 1-1. Gutierrez got out of a bases loaded jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
Pauls Valley took control in the second inning with a five run outburst. Singles by Luke Smith and Holloway got the inning started and L. Smith scored on Crouch’s double. Holloway then scored on a ground out.
With two outs, Humphrey singled home Crouch and later scored on Campbell’s single that got by the centerfield and all the way to the wall in the deepest part of the park. Campbell raced around the bases and scored for 6-1 lead.
The Panthers added five more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Breydan Patchell singled to start the inning. Holloway followed with a one-out walk and Crouch was hit with a pitch to load the bases.
A single by Turner score two runs and M. Smith’s single scored another run. Humphrey then singled and an error allowed two more runs to score for an 11-1 lead.
Holloway’s two-out single in the fourth led to another Panther run and a 12-1 lead.
After the first inning run by the Savages, Holloway settled in retiring nine straight before a fourth inning single by Taylor. After a Pittman single in the same inning Holloway got back on track retiring the final four batters for the win.
Pauls Valley returns to the diamond on Monday, April 22 as they travel to Plainview to face the Indians in district play. They will host Plainview on Tuesday and then play in the Murray County Shoot-Out on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.