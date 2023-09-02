In what ESPN would label a Classic, the Pauls Valley Panthers rallied from three scores down in the fourth quarter for a dramatic 33-29 win at Wolf Field in Davis Friday.
It was a difference of two halves for the Panthers. Davis dominated the first half, finishing with 190 yards rushing and three touchdown runs by Brendan Rawls.
Pauls Valley had 80 yards in total offense in the first half along with two turnovers. Their lone first-half TD was a six-yard connection between Tanner Perry and Jon Grimmett as PV trailed 22-6 at the break.
In the second half, Pauls Valley flipped the script. They finished with over 200 yards in offense with four touchdowns, two of those through the air.
Perry finished with 136 yards passing in the second half with touchdown passes one to Maddex Prince and the game winning 12-yard TD pass to Jorge Fabela.
The defense stepped up in the second half holding the Wolves to 81 total yards 47 of those coming on a TD pass to Dakota Carter.
Davis scored on a safety, and touchdown runs of 31 and 1 by Rawls for an early 16-0 lead. PV got on the scoreboard late in the half as Grimmett hauled in a six-yard TD pass from Perry.
Davis would take a 22-6 lead at the break as Rawls scored from 20 yards out with one second remaining.
Pauls Valley opened the second half with a 53-yard catch and run by Prince. Davis responded with a Carter’s TD pass as the Wolves took a 29-12 lead.
The lead remained at three scores until the fourth quarter, when Perry capped off a long drive with a two-yard TD run. PV’s Nathan Whitaker recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Davis 28-yard line.
PV moved down the field as Prince hauled in a 16-yard pass. Runs by Perry, Noah Olguin, and Rayne Major gave PV a first down inside the five. Major capped off the drive with a 1-yard TD run that cut the lead to three, 29-26, with six minutes remaining.
The defense gave up a first down but then settled in and forced the Wolves to punt with 2:48 remaining. The Panthers got the ball at the Davis 28-yard line.
A 16-yard pass to Prince got the drive started. PV stuck to the air attack as Perry and Prince hooked up 3 more times in the drive. PV went to the endzone with a minute to go and Grimmet was interfered with and PV set up shop at the 12-yard line with 50 seconds remaining. PV went to the endzone again. Fabela hauled in a 12-yard TD pass for a 33-29 lead.
Davis had one last chance, but Grimmett ended the drive picking off a pass to seal the victory.
Pauls Valley moves to 2-0 on the season and will be at home Friday night for homecoming with rival Purcell.
