Panthers roll past Plainview

The Pauls Valley Panthers and Plainview Indians battled back-and-forth over the first eight minutes of Saturday's SOC Consolation Championship in Plainview. Pauls Valley took control in the second quarter and ran away with the game winning 66-30.
Chasen Jolley provided the spark early for the Panthers with 7 first quarter points as they rolled out to a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
PV got it going on both ends of the court in the second quarter limiting Plainview to only four points while exploding for 18 points of their own. Seven different players scored in the quarter with Mason Prince leading the way with 5 points as PV extended their lead to 31-13.
Freshman Justin Humphrey hit two big three pointers in the third quarter and finished with 8 points and Luke Beddow added 6 as PV scored 20 points in the quarter for a 51-21 lead.
Coach Chaffin started clearing his bench in the third and into the fourth quarter. The reserves finished out the game with Kadin 'Lefty' Compton leading the way with 8 fourth quarter points as PV went on for a 66-30 win.
Beddow led all scorers with 13 points. Humphrey added 10, Jolley 9, Compton 8, Prince 5, Luke Hamilton, Jose Favella, Ben Dobbins and Deacon Davidson 4 each, Jimmy Tu 3 and Quincy Jackson 2.
Pauls Valley played Bridge Creek Tuesday night. The varsity will be off the rest of the week returning to action Dec. 17 at home with Marlow. The junior varsity will be participating in the Black and Gold Classic in Wilson beginning Thursday. They will play Healdton on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
