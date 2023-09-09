If you were late to Friday’s rival game between Pauls Valley and Purcell you missed not only the pageantry of homecoming, you missed a 30-second spot that saw three touchdowns in a 35-14 Panther win.
Before the game, Pauls Valley senior Jaylye Stokes was crowned the 2023-24 homecoming queen by Rayne Major.
Two minutes into the game, Pauls Valley ran its first offensive play. Major went 33 yards on his first carry for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Purcell returned the favor as Boston Knowles returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a TD tying the game at 7-7.
Pauls Valley got the ball back at their 27-yard-line on the ensuing kickoff. Again, Major got the call racing 73 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.. Those three plays took a total of 33 seconds off the clock.
Purcell's offense dominted the rest of the first half. They ran 30 plays and controlled the clock.
Pauls Valley ran 12 plays the rest of the half.
The Panthers bend but don’t break defense held the Dragons out of the endzone despite giving up 126 yards rushing in the half.
Purcell tied the game in the middle of the third quarter as Kash Guthmueller hit Noah Mason with a 62-yard TD strike.
The Panther defense gave up that one big play in the second half, but they held Purcell to 45 yards as the Panthers dominated the second half.
Pauls Valley scored 21 straight points over the final 12:02. Dakota Weatherford raced in from 37 yards out with two seconds remaining in the third quarter. In the middle of the quarter, Perry hit Maddex Prince with a 28-yard scoring strike, and a minute later, after a Purcell fumble Perry went 23 yards up the middle of the Purcell defense for a 35-14 win.
Pauls Valley will take next week off before opening district play at Marlow on September 22.
