Panthers season comes to an end

It was a crazy ending for the Pauls Valley Panthers season on Thursday at Newcastle.
The Panthers rallied in the final 17 seconds to turn a two-point deficit into a 3-point lead. That would all be dashed as Madill's Austin Maxey hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, his only basket of the game.
In overtime, Pauls Valley had the momentum opening up a 58-54 lead. Five straight points by Madill gave them a 59-58 lead late in the game. Chasen Jolley tied the game at 59 with a free throw.
With time running down, Madill had the ball looking for a last shot. Miguel Duran, who had 26 points, and Ezekiel Fueentes, 13 points, drew a lot of attention from the Panther defenders as time wound down.
Wyatt Gray got free underneath and Fuentes got the ball to him and he laid it up and in with 7-tenths of a second remaining. Pauls Valley got off a shot at the buzzer that missed ending their season with a two-point loss.
The game was tight from the opening tip as the game was tied 15 different times. The largest lead by either team was six points by Madill and seven by Pauls Valley.
After trailing by six early, Pauls Valley stormed back to grab a 27-20 lead late in the first half. Jolley led the first half charge with 7 points. Quincy Jackson, Jusitn Humphrey and Jose Fabella each had 6. Madill closed the gap to three with a late surge cutting the lead to 27-24 at the break.
Scoring to start the second half was slow as PV hit only one basket and two free throws in the entire third quarter. Madill wasn't much better but they were able to grab the lead with a 10-point quarter as they grabbed a 34-31 lead heading into the final stanza.
Pauls Valley opened the final quarter with an 13-7 jaunt that gave them a 44-41 lead with less than three minutes to go. Four straight free throws by Madill gave them a 45-44 lead with 90 seconds remaining. Pauls Valley tied the game but two more Madill free throws gave them a 47-45 lead with 25 seconds remaining.
With 17 seconds left, Justin Humphrey stepped to the line for two shots. Humphrey missed the second shot but Jackson was thrown to the ground and was fouled sending him to the line with 16 seconds remaining. Jackson nailed both free throws for a 48-47 lead. Jackson would make two more three throws with 4 seconds remaining that gave PV a three-point lead.
Madill got the ball up court and Maxey banked in a three at the the buzzer sending the game into overtime.
The two teams exchanged baskets to start the extra session. Pauls Valley's Luke Beddow, who came into the game averaging over three made 3-pointers a game, hit his first of the game and looked to give Pauls Valley some momentum. That momentum was quickly taken away when Beddow was hit with a technical for celebrating.
Madill made two free throws but PV was able to keep the lead as they defense made a stop. The Panthers gained some momentum back as they hit three straight points for a 58-54 lead.
Madill had a mini 5-0 run to grab the lead again but a Jolley free throw tied the game at 59 late in the game.
Madill used up most of the remaining time trying to get an open look. Gray found an opening in the defense and Fuentes hit him with a pass for the game winner, ending the Panthers season.
Senior Quincy Jackson led the offense with 15 points. Jolley added 14, Beddow 11, Humphrey 10, Jose Fabella 6 and Luke Hamilton 3.
Pauls Valley finishes the season with 14 wins.
