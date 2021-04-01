The Pauls Valley Panthers picked up gold medals in three relays to capture a second place finish in the Marietta Track Meet earlier this week. The Lady Panthers had two second place finishes in the relays helping them to a third place finish
Chasen Jolley had a big day winning four gold medals. TK Jaggers and Mason Prince both had three gold medals. Kaylee Clark had two gold medals to help pace the Lady Panthers.
3200 M Relay (Boys) - TK Jaggers Chasen Jolley, Luis Mendez, Mason Prince, First, 8:53.78
3200 M Run (Boys) - Celson Barahona Fourth, 12:40.51; Collin Billus Fifth, 13:09.41
800 Relay (Girls) - Emerald Veales, Kaylee Clark, Jazmin Nunez, Madison Brewer, Second, 1:57.38
800 M Relay (Boys) - Tyison Ramsey, Rayne Major, Chasen Jolley, TK Jaggers, First, 1:34.37
800 M Run (Girls) – Kaylee Clark, First, 2:30.79
800 M Run (Boys) - Mason Prince Second, 2:14.05; Luis Mendez Fifth, 2:16.90
100 M Dash (Girls) - Emerald Veales Second, 14.06
100 M Dash (Boys)- Rayne Major Fourth, 12.34; Tyison Ramsey Fifth, 12.36
400 M Dash (Boys) - Mason Prince Second, 54.57
300 M Hurdles (Girls) - Kaylee Clark First, 50.97; Marlene Balderama Third, 56.05
200 M Dash (Girls) - Emerald Veales Fourth, 29.08
200 M Dash (Boys) - Tyison Ramsey Third, 24.29; TK Jaggers Fifth, 24.45
1600 M Relay (Girls) - Emerald Veales, Kaylee Clark, Jazmin Nunez, Marlene Balderama, Second, 4:35.08
1600 M Relay (Boys) - Tyison Ramsey, TK Jaggers, Mason Prince, Chasen Jolley, First, 3:33.70
High Jump (Girls) - Chesney Dudley, Fifth, 4’8”
Long Jump (Boys) - Chasen Jolley First, 21’5”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.