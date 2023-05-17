The Pauls Valley Panthers finished fourth at the State Golf Tournament last week.
The Panthers shot a 982 in the Class 3A 54-hole tournament and finishing four strokes behind Lone Grove. Plainview ran away from the field on their home course shooing an 899 for the title. Kingfisher was second with a 984.
Individually Karston Rennie finished seventh with a three round total of 224 (74-75-75) Christian Johnson of Christian Heritage was the overall winner with a 216 followed by Lone Grove’s Bliss Newton.
Other scores for Pauls Valley were:
Nathan Chronister 251 (83-78-90)
Parker Green 256 (87-85-84)
Tyelr Abeyta 259 (95-83-81
Maveric Ashley 274 (87-91-91)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.