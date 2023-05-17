The Pauls Valley Panthers finished fourth at the State Golf Tournament last week.

The Panthers shot a 982 in the Class 3A 54-hole tournament and finishing four strokes behind Lone Grove. Plainview ran away from the field on their home course shooing an 899 for the title. Kingfisher was second with a 984.

Individually Karston Rennie finished seventh with a three round total of 224 (74-75-75) Christian Johnson of Christian Heritage was the overall winner with a 216 followed by Lone Grove’s Bliss Newton.

Other scores for Pauls Valley were:

Nathan Chronister 251 (83-78-90)

Parker Green 256 (87-85-84)

Tyelr Abeyta 259 (95-83-81

Maveric Ashley 274 (87-91-91)

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you