The Pauls Valley Panthers played well on sides of the ball Friday night on their way to a 39-6 win at Little Axe.
The Panther offense churned out 362 yards, 313 yards on the ground and 49 through the air.
Justin Humphrey had his fourth 100 yard game rushing for 133 yards on 4 carries with three touchdowns. He also had a 49 yard pass to Jose Fabela that came up a yard shy of a touchdown.
Eight additional players carried the ball for the Panthers on Friday night. Landin Weilenman finished with 40 yards and a touchdown, Isaiah DelToro 39 yards, Gunner Derryberry 33 yards, Chasen Jolley 24 yards, Mason Smith 23 yards, Corbin Derryberry 13 yards, Dakota Weatherford 12 and Langston Claunch 6.
The defense held Little Axe to 177 yards, 22 of those on the ground. The Indians did have 155 yards passing but the Panthers picked off four passes in the 35 attempts.
T.K. Jaggers had two interceptions with over 100 return yards that included an 84-yard touchdown. Langston Claunch added two interceptions for the Panthers.
The Panther defense got to shine first as they stopped Little Axe on three straight plays to start the game, forcing a punt.
The Panthers picked up a first down to start the drive. A holding penalty on play five of the drive backed PV up to the 37-yard line. Humphrey then went 37 yards on the next play for a Panther touchdown.
Little Axe put together a drive that moved them out new mid-field. A pass interference on PV gave the Indians a first down in Panther territory. The Panthers defense stepped up stopping the drive at their own 41-yard line.
Pauls Valley moved quickly back down the field on a 14-yard run by Landin Weilenman followed by a 24-yard run by Chasen Jolley. On a first-and-10 from the Little Axe 21, the Panthers fumbled and the Indians recovered at their own 21-yard line.
The Panther defense forced a three-and-out and a Little Axe punt. Pauls Valley got the ball back the Indian 44-yard line.
On the first play, Humphrey found a crease in the Little Axe defense going 44 yards for a touchdown and a 12-0 lead.
Pauls Valley got the ball back early in the second quarter. After runs by Weilenman moved the ball to mid field, Humphrey dropped back to pass and hit Fabela with a pass. He was racing toward the end zone when he was tackled from behind at the one-yard line. Weilenman carried the ball in from there for a touchdown and an 18-0 lead.
Little Axe's offense finally started clicking on their next possession moving the ball from their own 40 to down inside the Panther 20-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-2 at the 19, Little Axe dropped back to pass and threw over the middle just past the line to gain.
Jaggers stepped in front of the pass and started up field with the football. He broke a couple of tackles and then found some running room along the sideline. He out ran several defenders to the end zone for an 84 yard interception return and a 25-0 lead.
Little Axe started moving the ball down the field again via the pass. They moved from their own 24-yard line to inside the Panther 20-yard line.
The Panthers got a stop behind the line of scrimmage and on the next play Claunch picked off the Indians for a second time deep in Panther territory, this time at the 20-yard line.
Gunner Derryberry started off the drive with a 26-yard run. Humphrey on his fourth carry of the game, went 54 yards up the middle of the Indian defense for his third touchdown and a 31-0 lead.
The Panthers got the ball back late in the first half and moved quickly down the field. With time running out, Luis Mendez attempted a 46-yard field goal, his first of the season. The attempt was on line but came up just short as PV took a 31-0 lead into the break.
The Panthers started substituting reserves in midway through the second quarter on both sides of the ball including Mason Smith at quarterback.
Jaggers got his second interception of the day midway through the third quarter returning the pick 19 yards out to their own 33-yard line.
Smith and Isaiah DelToro carried PV down the field. DelToro had two big runs in the drive including a 20 yarder that moved PV inside the red zone. The drive stalled out giving Mendez another field goal try. Mendez delivered this time from 35-yards out for a 34-0 lead.
Claunch set up another Pauls Valley scoring chance with his second interception of the game in Little Axe territory. PV moved into scoring position and Mendez connected with his second field goal of the game this time from 31 yards out and a 37-0 lead.
The Panthers pinned Little Axe back deep on the ensuing kickoff. On the fist play from scrimmage, Pauls Valley's M. Smith sacked the Little Axe quarterback in the end zone for a safety and a 39-0 lead.
Little Axe scored their first touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter. Pauls Valley had the football but a fumble on a run led to a 40-yard scoop and score by Corey Shackleford cutting the lead to 39-6.
Pauls Valley ran out the final two minutes of the game for their third win of the season
The Panthers will host top 15 Sulphur on Friday. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in district play after a 55-6 win over Madill.
